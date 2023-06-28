Fantasy roundtable: Draft day regrets, and what we've learned since

We're more than a month into the WNBA season, and as fantasy managers take stock of their rosters and waiver claims, it's not hard to think back to what we should have done on draft day.

Here are Eric Moody, André Snellings, and Liz Loza with more.

Who are 1-2 players you wished you draft but didn't. Why did you pass on them and why do you wish you drafted them?

Liz Loza: Sug Sutton has been a revelation since the start of the month. After being out of the league since 2020, the 24-year-old has earned a starting role on the Mercury. She's cleared 30 minutes for six consecutive games and managed double-digit point efforts in four of those outings (including a career-high 21-points at Las Vegas on June 21st). Despite averaging over 18 fantasy points per game, Sutton is still available in over 55% of fantasy leagues.

André Snellings: The two players I most wish I'd drafted are Jewell Loyd and Aliyah Boston. I wasn't able to draft either one on either of my two biggest leagues, one of which has 10 teams and the other eight, largely because of my draft slot. I picked last in both leagues, and in the 10-team league Loyd went ninth, so I never had a chance. I don't regret either of the two players I did take in my eight team league, because both Arike Ogunbowale and Alyssa Thomas are outperforming expectation and are currently in the top-6 of my rankings, but Loyd has risen to second on my rankings this week and looks poised to continue to produce monster numbers on a daily basis.

As for Boston, again it was about draft position. With the last pick of the first round and the first pick of the second round, I needed both picks to be sure-things in both leagues. I expected Boston to be great as a rookie, but I didn't have her in my top-11 (or top-9) coming into the season. I still don't have her there now, but she has risen to 14th in my rankings this week and she is playing amazing basketball. I wish I had her on one of my teams, not even for fantasy hoops reasons, just because I like pulling for her to succeed and it would be exciting to have her leading one of my squads.

Eric Moody: Satou Sabally was the first name that came to mind. Her injury history kept me from targeting her in fantasy drafts, she only played 33 games over her first two seasons. This is Sabally's best season as a WNBA player, as she's averaging 18.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She's stepped up this season when the Wings needed her to. Sabally's averaging an astounding 37.3 fantasy points per game.