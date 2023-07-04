It's important to recognize the dominance of the Las Vegas Aces, the team every team in the WNBA compares itself to. The Aces have a 15-1 record. In terms of offensive rating, Las Vegas leads the league. The team also leads the league in defensive rating.

A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray are All-Stars and Las Vegas is the first team in WNBA history to have four All-Stars in three consecutive seasons. Wilson, Plum, Young, and Gray all rank in the top-25 in fantasy points so far this season. The Aces have a +250 points differential this season. Las Vegas is the third team to outscore their opponents by at least 250 points over 16 games within a season, joining the 2019 Mystics and 2000 Comets.

Now, let's shift our focus to the fantasy hoops waiver wire pickups for the week ahead. Let's talk about some intriguing options that could take your team to new heights.

Play the No. 1 Fantasy Game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football, and it's not too early to get started. The game is open! Create a league with friends and family now to prep for kickoff this fall. Sign Up Now >>

Lindsay Allen, Minnesota Lynx (3.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Allen's playing time has skyrocketed substantially over the last six games. She's been on fire, averaging 28.5 minutes per game and scored 18 or more fantasy points four times. Jessica Shepard has missed the last seven games due to a non-COVID illness and now Tiffany Mitchell is sidelined for the next few weeks due to a left wrist sprain. Allen has a perfect chance to step into the spotlight and shine even brighter. Don't hesitate to pick her up if you need a guard.

Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm (28.3% rostered): Williams rejoins the Storm after finalizing a deal last week, overcoming potential setbacks due to the WNBA's new prioritization rule. Last season, she showcased her talents, averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Williams' ability to defend is a valuable addition for the Storm, whose defense ranks near the bottom of the league. Despite spending the offseason playing for ASVEL in France, she managed to fulfill the league's reporting requirements. Williams' impressive well-rounded game and defensive skills give the Storm a much-needed boost.

Tianna Hawkins, Washington Mystics (4.9% rostered): Shakira Austin is expected to miss another week or two following a hip strain, and Elena Delle Donne recently injured her ankle. Then there's Myisha Hines-Allen, who's still limited following her return from knee surgery. This has allowed Hawkins to play more minutes. She has played 23 minutes or more in three consecutive games and scored 25 fantasy points in two of them.

DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun (20.5% rostered), Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Connecticut Sun (6.5% rostered): Last week's column also mentioned Carrington and Nelson-Ododa, but I'm shocked their roster percentages aren't higher. Brionna Jones' season ending Achilles has forced the Sun to shift to a smaller starting lineup, positioning Alyssa Thomas at center. This has provided Carrington and Nelson-Ododa additional opportunities. The Sun is a team you want exposure to in fantasy hoops. Connecticut ranks third in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. Carrington has scored 28 or more fantasy points in three of her past four games. As Nelson-Ododa has scored 18 or more fantasy points three of the past four games she has played. If they are available in your league, don't overlook them.