Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Danielle Robinson started Wednesday night against the Mystics in place of Haley Jones (who has only 22 total fantasy points in her last two games) and scored 16 fantasy points. Robinson underwent a left knee arthroscopy in early June and returned to the court June 18 against the Fever. The veteran's competitiveness, skill set and basketball IQ could benefit your fantasy basketball team. Robinson is only rostered in 3.5% of ESPN leagues. Managers in deeper formats should add her to their watch lists.

Before Wednesday night's win over the Sparks, the Sky had lost six consecutive games, tied with the Mercury for the longest active skid in the league. But Marina Mabrey, whom the Sky traded for this offseason, has continued to perform well for fantasy managers, averaging 27.6 fantasy points per game. Kahleah Copper (26.6%) is the only player on the Sky with a higher usage rate than Mabrey (25%).

The Sun suffered a significant blow last week when center Brionna Jones ruptured her right Achilles tendon, ending her season. In response, Connecticut has shifted to a smaller starting lineup, positioning Alyssa Thomas at center. This adjustment has created an opportunity for Rebecca Allen to shine on the wing. Over the last three games, she has played 23-plus minutes in each and scored 18 or more fantasy points twice. Allen is rostered in only 35.3% of ESPN leagues.

Satou Sabally has exceeded fantasy managers' expectations, posting 10 double-doubles this season, second only to the Sun's Thomas (12). Crystal Dangerfield has performed well in five games since returning from an ankle injury, averaging 29.2 minutes and 21 fantasy points per game. Dangerfield is rostered in only 12.9% of ESPN leagues. Don't overlook her if you need a guard.

Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, was named an All-Star starter on Sunday, becoming just the eighth rookie to earn a starting spot and the first since 2014. Boston is also the first rookie All-Star for the Fever since Tamika Catchings in 2002. Boston has been remarkable this season, averaging 15.9 rebounds, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a stunning 31.7 fantasy points per game.

The Aces are just the sixth team in league history to go 13-1 through the first 14 games of a season. Three of the previous five teams went on to win WNBA title and the other two lost in the championship. There aren't any viable waiver wire options for the Aces with their starters playing so many minutes, but fantasy managers in deeper formats should consider Alysha Clark. She has played 20 or more minutes in four of her last five games and is rostered in just 21.7% of ESPN leagues.

Jordin Canada's has five or more assists in 12 consecutive games. Only the Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot has a longer streak (13). Keep an eye on Karlie Samuelson, who has impressed with two consecutive games of 22 or more fantasy points. She is only rostered in 14.4% of ESPN leagues and shouldn't be overlooked as a streaming option.

Jessica Shepard (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Storm, so Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 10.8% of ESPN leagues) is once again on the streaming radar. She is averaging 24.2 minutes and 18 fantasy points over her last five games. Diamond Miller returned Tuesday after missing eight games with an ankle injury and finished with 30 fantasy points. The rookie is only rostered in 52.3% of leagues. Add her to your fantasy roster if you need a guard.

The Liberty have scored at least 85 points in four consecutive games, a first in franchise history. And Courtney Vandersloot is on the verge of joining an exclusive club, needing just two assists to become the third player in WNBA history with 2,500 career assists. Sue Bird (3,234) and Ticha Penicheiro (2,600) are the only members of the club.

The Mercury rank last in offensive and defensive rating and are mired in a six-game losing streak, tied for the longest in the league this season. Saddled with the worst record in the WNBA, the Mercury could begin to rely more on young players such as Michaela Onyenwere (rostered in 39.6% of ESPN leagues), who is averaging over 22 fantasy points and 29 minutes over her last three games.

Ivana Dojkic continues to deliver exceptional all-around performances and remains a viable streamer. She is averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game over her last eight, good for 23.3 fantasy PPG, and is rostered in only 15.3% of ESPN leagues. Dojkic should continue to play heavy minutes.

Shakira Austin, who was in the midst of a breakout season with 23.6 fantasy PPG, will miss at least three weeks due to a left hip strain. Tianna Hawkins will help fill the void and should on fantasy managers' radars. She posted 28 fantasy points against the Dream on Wednesday and is rostered in only 3.4% of ESPN leagues.