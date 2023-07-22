Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Eric Moody explains why he likes the under in the matchup between the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm (0:30)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

1 p.m. ET, Gateway Center Arena at College Park, College Park, GA

Line: Dream -1

Money line: Sun (-105), Dream (-115)

Total: 168 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 55.6%

Projected margin of victory: 1.5 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Dream: none

Best bet: Dream +1. Atlanta has played very well recently with a 7-1 record over its last eight games. Over that period, the Dream ranked fifth in offensive rating and first in defensive rating. Atlanta should be able to keep this game close at home as they look to rebound from Thursday's night's loss to the Sun. Since they rebound well and take advantage of second-chance points, the Dream have the potential to win outright. The Sun are 6-5 against the spread in their last 11 road games.

Fantasy streamer: DiJonai Carrington (rostered in 16.1% of ESPN leagues) remains the top streaming option for the Sun. She's averaged 15.2 fantasy points and 16.8 minutes per game this season. This gives you an idea of Carrington's fantasy ceiling and floor. Considering Brionna Jones is out for the season due to an Achilles injury, Carrington is a legitimate Sixth Woman of the Year candidate.

Fantasy streamer: Nia Coffey (rostered in 34.9% of ESPN leagues) has stepped up for managers during the past two games, scoring 30+ fantasy points in each of them. Coffey is capable of contributing to multiple statistical categories.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

3 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Line: Aces -14

Money line: Aces (-1100), Lynx (+700)

Total: 171 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 81.6%

Projected margin of victory: 10.2 points

Injury report

Aces: none

Lynx: Jessica Shepard (Out), Rachel Banham (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Best bet: Aces -14. Some may hesitate to back Las Vegas with such a large spread at home, but I'm here to put your mind at ease. This season, the Aces rank first in both offensive rating and defensive rating. Las Vegas has also beat the Lynx three times this season by more than 15.5 points. Over the last 15 games, the Aces have a Plus/Minus of 15.1.

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 21.6%) should play ample minutes with Candace Parker unlikely to play on Saturday night. Clark has scored 19+ fantasy points in three of her last four games. She's played 22+ minutes in four straight. The Lynx rank among the league's weakest defensive teams, so Clark's fantasy ceiling is high in this matchup.

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 26.0% of ESPN leagues) is improving every game as she fills in for Jessica Shepard, who has missed 13 games due to a non-COVID illness. On Thursday night against the Sparks, the rookie scored 37 fantasy points in 33 minutes. While the Aces aren't slouches defensively, Juhasz still deserves streaming consideration if you need a F/C.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

8 p.m. ET, St. College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Line: Wings -8

Money line: Sparks (+278), Wings (-355)

Total: 164 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 68.8%

Projected margin of victory: 5.4 points

Injury report

Sparks: Karlie Samuelson (Day-To-Day) Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Best bet: Wings -7. Dallas has won six of its last seven games, while the Sparks have lost seven straight. Over that period, the Wings rank among the top three in offensive rating and defensive rating. Meanwhile, the Sparks rank near the bottom of the league in both of those advanced metrics. The Wings should take care of business on their home court.

Fantasy streamer: Layshia Clarendon (rostered in 3.3% of ESPN leagues) is a solid streamer for managers in deeper formats as the Sparks continue to be devastated by injuries. After a partially torn right plantar fascia in mid-June, Clarendon returned and is ready to finish the season on a positive note. In 23 minutes against the Lynx, she scored 21 fantasy points.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

9 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Line: Storm -1.5

Money line: Sky (+105), Storm (-125)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI prediction:

Storm: 53.8%

Projected margin of victory: 1.3 points

Injury report

Sky: Isabelle Harrison(Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out)

Storm: none

Fantasy streamer: Gabby Williams (rostered in 33.1% of ESPN leagues) made her first start of the season on Thursday against the Aces. She finished with 15 fantasy points in 29 minutes. Williams has returned to form after missing time due to the EuroBasket and concussion protocols. Last season, she averaged 19.7 fantasy points per game. Williams can contribute to multiple statistical categories.