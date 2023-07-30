Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

1 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -12

Money line: Lynx (+600), Sun (-900)

Total: 161.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 81.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10.3 points

Injury report

Lynx: Napheesa Collier (out), Natalie Achonwa (out), Rachel Banham (out)

Sun: Rebecca Allen (day-to-day), Brionna Jones (out)

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (available in 61.7% of leagues) is thriving with Napheesa Collier out and Jessica Shepard still limited. The rookie has scored 22-plus fantasy points in four of her past five games. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (available in 95.7% of leagues) could be in for a larger role on Sunday if Rebecca Allen (Q, hip) is unable to play after having to leave the previous game early. The magic number of minutes for Nelson-Ododa has been 19: in every game this season that she's played at least 19 minutes, she has scored in double-digits of fantasy points. In those seven games, she has averaged 18 fantasy points in 21 MPG. If she does in-face get starter minutes on Sunday, she could be in for a strong day of fantasy hoops production. -- Snellings

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

3 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Dream -6.5

Money line: Mystics (+222), Dream (-278)

Total: 165 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 56.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.7 points

Injury report

Mystics: Emily Engstler (day-to-day), Kristi Toliver (out), Shakira Austin (out), Elena Delle Donne (out), Ariel Atkins (out)

Dream: Queen Egbo (day-to-day)

Fantasy streamer: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (available in 91.3% of leagues) has been phenomenal as the Mystics deal with numerous injuries. Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins are still out with ankle injuries and there is also no timetable for Shakira Austin's return. Walker-Kimbrough has played 34-plus minutes and scored 18-plus fantasy points in each of the past four games. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Aari McDonald (available in 72.6% of leagues) returned from injury on Thursday against the New York Liberty and scored 29 fantasy points in 28 minutes. McDonald's performance in that game showcases her fantasy ceiling for Sunday. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (available in 53.3% of leagues) has started the past 11 games for the Mystics, and averaged 11.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 3PG and 0.4 BPG in 29.3 MPG during that stretch. She has scored single digits in three straight games but could be in for an even larger role if Queen Egbo is unable to play. -- Snellings

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

4 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Fever -3.5

Money line: Storm (+140), Fever (-165)

Total: 163.5 points

BPI prediction:

Fever: 53.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.9 points

Injury report

Storm: No injuries reported

Fever: NaLyssa Smith (out)

Fantasy streamer: Gabby Williams (rostered in 34.2% of ESPN leagues) played her most complete game against the Sky last Friday, scoring 32 fantasy points in 33 minutes. Williams is well positioned to repeat that performance on Sunday against a Fever team that ranks 12th in defensive rating. -- Moody

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

4 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Sky -7

Money line: Mercury (+240), Sky (-305)

Total: 155 points

BPI prediction:

Sky: 63.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.8 points

Injury report

Mercury: Brittney Griner (out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Sky: Sika Kone (out), Rebekah Gardner (out), Isabelle Harrison (out)

Fantasy streamer: Megan Gustafson (available in 96.2% of leagues) is coming off three straight games scoring in double digits, averaged 14.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 1.0 APG and 0.7 SPG in 17.7 MPG. With Brittney Griner out, Gustafson should play a much larger role for the Mercury on Sunday. -- Snellings

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

4 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles (watch on ESPN)

Line: Liberty -8.5

Money line: Liberty (-455), Sparks (+345)

Total: 168 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 75.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.6 points

Injury report

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (out), Han Xu (out)

Sparks: Lexie Brown (out), Nia Clouden (out), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Best bet: Liberty -9.5. New York is coming off a loss to Minnesota Lynx on Friday but should be rested and highly motivated to get a win over a struggling Sparks team. While the trends tell a different story (the Liberty are 4-6 ATS in their past 10 road games), I expect Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu to take care of business on Sunday. New York has a habit of allowing inferior opponents to hang around in games, but I don't believe we will see that against Los Angeles. -- Moody

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

6 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -10

Money line: Wings (+430), Aces (-600)

Total: 173.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 84.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 11.7 points

Injury report

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (out), Diamond DeShields (out)

Aces: Alysha Clark (day-to-day)

Fantasy streamer: Kiah Stokes (rostered in 88.5% of ESPN leagues) Stokes showcased her fantasy potential by scoring 27 fantasy points in 31 minutes against the Sky Tuesday night. Fantasy managers should consider holding Stokes for the remainder of the season while Candace Parker indefinitely. -- Moody\

Best bet: Aces -10.0. The Aces continue to dominate opponents, scoring 100-plus points five times this season. Their win streak is equally impressive, with six consecutive victories by 10-pluys points, the longest in franchise history. Las Vegas has excelled on both ends of the court this season, ranking first in points per game (94.1) and second in points allowed (78.7). The Wings have been playing well lately (4-1 ATS in their past five games), but it's not wise to bet against the Aces. -- Moody

Best bet: Under 174.5 points. The Aces and Wings are the first and third-highest scoring teams in the WNBA, respectively, but they also both allow among the five lowest scoring averages to their opponents. This translates to them tending to produce games with under 174.5 total points. While the Aces and their opponents have split 4 and 4 in over/under 174.5 points in their last eight games, the Wings and their opponents have gone under 174.5 points in eight of their past 10 games. The Aces and Wings have played each other twice this season thus far, scoring fewer than 174.5 total points in both games. -- Snellings