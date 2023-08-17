Fantasy women's basketball: DiJonai Carrington, Crystal Dangerfield among streamers to consider

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Nia Coffey is your top streaming option on the Dream after putting up 22 fantasy points against the Aces on Sunday. During the past seven games, she has averaged 20 fantasy points and 22.7 minutes. On a Dream team centered around Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray, Coffey is underrated and overlooked. She's only rostered in 34.6% of ESPN leagues.

Kahleah Copper missed practice on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. She may or may not play against the Dream on Friday night. If Copper is active she could be on a minutes restriction. As Chicago's starters play heavy minutes, Dana Evans is your best option if you want a streamer from the Sky. In terms of fantasy points, she is inconsistent, but Evans is widely available (rostered in only 11.2% of ESPN leagues).

DiJonai Carrington's fantasy production has been up and down all season. With that said, she's scored 17 or more fantasy points in three of her last four games. Carrington is only rostered in 9.3% of ESPN leagues. Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas has had five or more assists in 16 consecutive games. Her streak is the longest of her career and the longest of the Sun franchise. Over that period, Thomas has averaged 39 fantasy points per game.

The Wings have scored 90 points or more in 12 games this season. The Aces are the only other team with more such games. Consider Crystal Dangerfield if you need a streamer. She has scored 21+ fantasy points in two straight games. Dangerfield is rostered in 10.1% of ESPN leagues.

Aliyah Boston is the fifth rookie in league history to score at least 450 points, collect 250 rebounds and dish out 70 assists in a season. The previous four all won the Rookie of the Year award. Boston has averaged 30.6 fantasy points per game and is also on track to become the all-time rookie leader in field goal percentage.

With Candace Parker out for the remainder of the fantasy season due to a foot injury fantasy managers looking for a streamer should look at Kiah Stokes. She's only rostered in 18.8% of ESPN leagues. Stokes has played 21+ minutes in three consecutive games. Alysha Clark is another reliable streaming option. It's never a bad idea to have exposure to the Aces in fantasy, since they rank among the top-5 in offensive rating and defensive rating.

Layshia Clarendon is stepping up at a perfect time for fantasy managers. She has averaged 19.0 fantasy points and 26.2 minutes per game over the last five games and is only rostered in 6.3% of ESPN leagues. An unspecified illness continues to sideline Lexie Brown. She was previously out between mid-June and mid-July.

Jessica Shepard has returned to the starting lineup due to Dorka Juhasz's hamstring injury and has rewarded fantasy managers who waited out her 13-game absence (illness). Over the last three games, she has averaged 27.3 fantasy points and 31.2 minutes. The Lynx don't seem to be tanking and are getting healthy, so they'll have plenty of fantasy relevant players for the playoffs.

The Liberty and some of their players continue to make history. New York has won a franchise record 24 wins. Breanna Stewart recently became the first player in league history with multiple games of at least 40 points, five rebounds and five assists in a season. Sabrina Ionescu became the third player in league history with 100+ triples in a season. Don't overlook Kayla Thornton, who's only rostered in 11.6% of ESPN leagues if you're looking for a streamer. She's scored 15+ fantasy points in two of her last games. As a reminder, the Liberty and Aces are playing in the Commissioner's Cup, which doesn't count toward season stats.

Diana Taurasi became the first player in league history to score 10,000 career points, but what now? The 41 year old guard could be shut down along with Brittney Griner since the Mercury won't play in the postseason. Sug Sutton and Megan Gustafson would be the Mercury players to target on waivers if this scenario materializes.

Mercedes Russell has recently scored 20+ fantasy points in two consecutive games. She has played more than 22 minutes in four of the last five games. Russell should remain active in the rotation with Gabby Williams out due to a stress fracture in her left foot. She's only rostered in 9.3% of ESPN leagues.

Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins participated in Wednesday's practice which is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers. Tianna Hawkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough cannot be relied upon as streamers once they return. Shakira Austin returned to the lineup for the first time since June 25. A strained hip sidelined Austin for 16 games. She scored 12 fantasy points in 14 minutes in her first game back.