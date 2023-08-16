Fantasy women's basketball: Why streaming is key come playoff time

The fantasy women's basketball playoffs are here in most leagues, so what are the main things to focus on for success?

Our experts André Snellings, Eric Moody and Liz Loza chime in with their biggest tips for the fantasy playoffs -- and they agree on one common theme.

Lean into streaming, even if it means cutting players you typically wouldn't

You keep your core players, obviously, but if you have borderline starters that either get have to miss a few games or that might only have one game during a period when a streamer might have three, it might be worth your while to cut them and stream away. Games are gold at this time of year, and maximizing volume can be the difference between you advancing to the next round or having to tell your opponent "GG." Plus, with fewer teams still active, players that you cut might very well still be available to you when they come off waivers. Either way, at this point of the season it is truly all about the numbers as opposed to (for the most part) the name. -- Snellings

Don't become complacent

Success in the playoffs is dependent on tracking trends while regularly utilizing streamers. Erica Wheeler, Moriah Jefferson and Sami Whitcomb are three widely available players currently worth adding as insurance. Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby hasn't recorded more than 6 points in four of five games this month and is a player whose upside is capped and might be worth a sit, despite being a brand name. -- Loza

Implement a streaming strategy

You should have roster spots dedicated to rotating players in and out. Add players on days they play, drop them on days they don't. Determine which days you can stream in players based on your team's schedule. Identify players with a high fantasy ceiling who can contribute to multiple statistical categories. Rinse and repeat. -- Moody