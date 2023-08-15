WNBA waiver wire: Short week, big contributors

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship is Tuesday, featuring the Aces and the Liberty as the only game of the night. There are no games on Monday or Wednesday, so for fantasy hoops purposes this is a very short week with most teams only playing from Thursday to Sunday. This does give some injured players the opportunity to get healthy and practice to potentially return sooner, but it also gives players with two or three games the chance to make big contributions to your fantasy teams.

As always, let's look into some players that have been producing unexpectedly well and are rostered in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Moriah Jefferson, Phoenix Mercury (Rostered in 46.1% of ESPN leagues): Jefferson is in the midst of her best scoring spree of the season, scoring at least 14 points in three straight games for the first time during this campaign. She stepped up her play with extra minutes with Shey Peddy injured, but Jefferson had several strong streaks of play last season as well. If she maintains this level she could be a borderline fantasy hoops starter for the rest of the season.

Rebecca Allen, Connecticut Sun (36.0%): Allen, already starting in place of the injured Brionna Taylor, proved last Thursday that she has more to contribute if called upon. When DeWanna Bonner had to sit with a back injury after playing only two minutes, Allen stepped up with 24 points, 3 3-pointer, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. Bonner returned next game, but seemed to still be slowed with only three points. Allen doesn't put big scoring numbers on the board often, but she is a full-time starter with upside to produce on any given day if the Sun call on her.

Crystal Dangerfield, Dallas Wings (9.8%): Dangerfield has played two straight strong games, averaging 13.5 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.5 3PG and 1.5 SPG in 30.5 MPG in her last two outings. This marked the fourth time this season that Dangerfield has produced at least 25 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists in any two-game span, and when playing at this level Dangerfield is worthy of a fantasy hoops roster spot.

Layshia Clarendon, Los Angeles Sparks (5.7%): After setting a new season-high with 17 points, Clarendon returned in her next game and tied her previous season-high of 16 points. All told, in her last two games she has averaged 16.5 PPG, 5.0 APG, 3.0 RPG and 2.0 3PG in 30.0 MPG.

Rachel Banham, Minnesota Lynx (2.70%): Banham returned last week from an ankle injury that kept her out for eight games. She had been playing well just before her injury, totaling 18 points and 13 assists in her last two games before her absence. In her return, after getting her feet wet in her first game back, Banham popped for 18 points and 5 3-pointers in her second game. She seems poised to finish the season strong.