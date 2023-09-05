Fantasy women's basketball: Liz Loza's risers and fallers for Week 16

Andre Snellings explains why Dorka Juhasz is one of the top streaming options on the waiver wire for the final week of the fantasy women's basketball playoffs. (0:54)

The only constant in sports (and life) is change. While consistency is key to a winning strategy, the ebb and flow of production often can't be avoided.

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Tracking the endless ups and downs over 40 games and nearly four months can become a heady operation. Segmenting the journey, however, into weekly updates allows managers to live (and play) in the now.

That's exactly what my Risers and Fallers column aims to accomplish, as we utilize ESPN's metrics database for a deeper look at the numbers.

Risers

It hasn't been the smoothest first year for Juhasz, whose shooting struggles and soft tissue issues have forced her in and out of the Lynx starting lineup. The Hungarian-born rookie has impressed as of late, however. Juhasz has managed a field goal percentage of 54% over her last five games. She's also posted at least 20 fantasy points in five of her last six games.

Jessica Shepard's ankle issue has provided Juhasz with an increase in minutes. The former Huskie has seized the starting opportunity with aplomb, registering back-to-back double-doubles. Recording a total of 30 points, 33 rebounds, and 18 assists in three games since Aug. 29, Juhasz figures to remain a large part of the play-off bound Lynx while Shepard nurses her injury.

Johannes has managed double-digit point efforts in three of her four starts when Sabrina Ionescu has been sidelined. The 30 -7 Liberty are the locked-in second seed (with little chance of surpassing the 32-6 Aces) heading into the postseason. There's no reason for New York to hurry Ionescu (calf) back from injury.

Johannes has been with the team for her entire WNBA career and could easily be a starter on a squad that wasn't so stacked. While she's coming off of an underwhelming effort, her value behind one of the league's biggest stars makes her a must-keep insurance policy in the final week of the fantasy playoffs.

The Fever fought hard, but ultimately ended their chances of a postseason appearance after falling to the Wings in overtime last Friday. Kristy Wallace suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the contest. She's doubtful to take the court versus the Sky on Tuesday. In her stead, Berger should continue to see an uptick in minutes.

The former Hoosier has flashed at various points over her rookie campaign. She's managed two double-digit point efforts over her last four games while also registering at least three assists in three contests during that time. Berger's playing time has increased steadily over the season, as she's emerged as a potential building block for a young team on the rise. With the Fever's playoff hopes dashed and given Wallace's injury Berger deserves streaming consideration in the final week of the fantasy season.

Fallers

Injuries to Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) contributed to an increase in playing time for Hines-Allen. The 27-year-old registered 15 starts from July 7 through Aug. 20. While she averaged over 20 minutes per contest as a starter, her production underwhelmed resulting in three double-digit point efforts and just five outings of 20+ fantasy points.

As Washington has gotten healthier, Hines-Allen has returned to the bench, averaging 18 minutes per contest over her last five games. While she's coming off of a stellar effort in which she recorded 11 points and 7 rebounds in the team's 8 point loss to the Sparks, her production is too erratic to rely upon from a fantasy POV.

Queen Egbo, Center, Washington Mystics (16.8% rostered, -0.9)

Egbo was a popular sleeper pick heading into the season. The 23-year-old has been a top-80 fantasy contributor, averaging nearly 12 fantasy points per game. She was recently sidelined for three games with an ankle injury. While she returned for four minutes in the Mystics eventual loss at Los Angeles on Sept. 3, Egbo's health (adding to Washington's run of bad injury luck) is too precarious to count on in the fantasy championships.

Follow Liz on X: @LizLoza_FF