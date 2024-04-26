Fantasy women's basketball draft guide: Rankings, projections, profiles and more

Open Extended Reactions

Whether you are dipping your toes into fantasy women's basketball for the first time or are a longtime fantasy hoops veteran, our draft guide has everything you need to crush your drafts.

From rankings and profiles to sleepers, breakouts and busts, we've got you covered from every angle, all in one convenient place.

The latest

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

Fantasy women's basketball: Seven things to know heading into the season

Eric Moody highlights seven things for fantasy managers to know about heading into the 2024 season.

Which players are our experts determined to roster?

The fantasy experts list the players they are going out of their way to roster this season.

Who are the big winners from the WNBA draft?

Our fantasy experts provide their takeaways on which rookies have a chance to make a big fantasy impact in Year 1.

What is Caitlin Clark's fantasy value as a rookie?

Our fantasy experts explain how big of a force they expect Clark to be in fantasy leagues as a rookie.

WNBA free agency and trade tracker

A look at all the player movement and where everyone landed heading into 2024.

Mock Draft

6-team mock draft: How early did Caitlin Clark go? (April 26)

Where did Caitlin Clark get picked? Here's how our first fantasy women's basketball mock draft played out.

Rankings

Top 100 rankings

An updated look at the top 100 players for fantasy women's basketball leagues this season.

Player projections and profiles

Sortable player projections

Every point, rebound, steal, 3-pointer, block, turnover, steal, shot and free throw taken makes a difference in fantasy. We have them all projected for you right here.

Tools

Create a league | Get the league back together | Join a league

Create, reactivate or join a league today!

Mock draft lobby

Take part in some mock drafts to work out the kinks before your real ones. Practice makes perfect.

How to play fantasy women's basketball

Thinking about trying this out for the first time? Here is everything you need to know so you can join in on the fun.