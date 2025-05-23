Fantasy women's basketball: Kiki Iriafen trending up, Dominique Malonga falling

Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

The Mystics are off to a surprisingly strong start this season, and Iriafen is making an immediate impact in the frontcourt. The rookie has played 28 or more minutes in each of her first three games and scored at least 20 fantasy points in all of them- -- including one with 33.

Through three games, Iriafen is tied with Paige Bueckers for the second-most PPG among rookies, trailing only teammate Sonia Citron (14.7). She is also tied for sixth in RPG (10.0) across the league with Jonquel Jones. With that kind of production, Iriafen has emerged as a legitimate candidate for Rookie of the Year -- and her rising roster percentage reflects it. She is shaping up to be a season-long asset for fantasy managers.

Shepard has gotten off to a strong start this season. She has played 29 or more minutes in two of the Lynx's first three games and scored 24 or more fantasy points in both of them. Shepard missed the 2024 season while playing overseas but averaged 8.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 3.2 APG in 26.7 minutes in 2023 with the Lynx. While she is coming off the bench this season behind Alanna Smith, Shepard should continue to be a key contributor, especially with Dorka Juhász out for the season due to personal reasons. She currently leads the team in rebounds and is a strong add if you need help at the forward/center position.

Fagbenle has delivered for the Valkyries early in the season, logging 27 or more minutes and scoring 23 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. Fagbenle had a career-best season in 2024 with the Indiana Fever while sharing the frontcourt Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith and averaged 14.4 fantasy points per game in just 18.9 minutes.

Fagbenle's durability remains a question at 32 years old, especially after not playing in the league from 2020 to 2023, but Golden State's squad offers her the opportunity to finally secure the consistent role that's eluded her for much of her career. If you need a F/C who can fill up the stat sheet across the board, Fagbenle is worth a serious look.

Tiffany Hayes, G, Golden State Valkyries (76.6% rostered, +20.9)

Hayes came out of retirement for the 2024 season, joined the Las Vegas Aces, and ended up winning Sixth Player of the Year. She averaged 17.4 fantasy points in just 21.5 minutes per game last year. After signing with the Valkyries this offseason, I expected the veteran guard to play a significant role in a backcourt without much experience -- and that's what happened in the season opener. Hayes dropped 35 fantasy points in 30 minutes during Golden State's season opener against the Sparks on May 16.

She's currently dealing with a nose injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious. Fantasy managers who selected Hayes late in drafts or off waivers may have landed a season-long contributor.

Fallers

Malonga entered the league with high expectations as the No. 2 overall pick, boasting a strong international résumé and rare size-skill combination. At just 19, she's already been a starter overseas and played for France's national team. But through her first two WNBA games, she's logged just 11 minutes total. Head coach Noelle Quinn attributed the low usage to matchups, not performance.

Seattle's deep frontcourt featuring Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor, Alysha Clark, and Li Yueru remains a hurdle. The good news? Malonga's long-term ceiling remains sky-high. However, she is currently a faller in fantasy formats until her role grows, and consistent minutes materialize.

Austin has long been viewed as a breakout candidate, but persistent injuries continue to derail her fantasy value. She has played just 17 minutes this season and is now in concussion protocol after also dealing with a leg injury.

Austin was ejected in her season debut and came off the bench in both appearances. While she averaged 24.0 fantasy points per game in just under 20 minutes last season, Austin is not worth rostering until she proves she's healthy and locked into a consistent role. Stefanie Dolson and Iriafen are better fantasy options on the Mystics right now.