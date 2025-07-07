Fantasy women's basketball: Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James set to produce

Andre Snellings explains why Aari McDonald is a good source of offense as long as Caitlin Clark is out of the Indiana Fever lineup. (3:00)

As we approach the halfway point of the WNBA's 44-game regular season marathon, it's important to recognize how growth and change remain constants in the league.

Injuries are also shaping the landscape, such as how Caitlin Clark's extended absence has opened the door for a veteran playmaker like Aari McDonald in Indiana. A rising rookie in Connecticut is helping fans forget about the league's worst record, while Dallas is also enjoying the emergence of a young guard.

Let's look ahead to the week in the W with a focus on streamers and players who could produce for your fantasy team.

Backcourt

Aziaha James, G, Dallas Wings (13.5% rostered in ESPN leagues)

The buckets keep coming for James. She just posted a monster line against the Phoenix Mercury that included a career-best 28 points. The team moved on from Kaila Charles, vaulting James into a prominent starting role. The rookie combo guard has responded with elite offensive output. With another game against Phoenix to open the week followed by a matchup with the Chicago Sky, a team that ranks 12th in defensive rating, James is the top addition to pursue in all formats.

Saniya Rivers, G, Connecticut Sun (13.5%)

Rivers, the No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft, is on the rise. She has become a special contributor for the Sun, compiling defensive numbers, especially as rim protector from the backcourt. With multiple steals and blocks in four of her past six games, Rivers is poised to shine on both sides of the floor with two meetings against the Seattle Storm on tap this week.

Aari McDonald, G, Indiana Fever (19.3%)

McDonald is helping cover the playmaking void for the Fever with Clark sidelined and has 21 dimes over her past three games. While McDonald isn't scoring as much as Clark, she has thrived in a creation role and should sustain her production until her star peer is back.

Frontcourt

Kennedy Burke, F, New York Liberty (26.0%)

A recent rise in minutes speaks to the growth in Burke's game. She has delivered more defensive splash plays and earned more touches on offense as a result. With the Liberty pushing through injuries and slumps atop the roster, Burke has been elevated to a more important role. With three inviting matchups on the schedule this week, Burke's ascent could continue.

Luisa Geiselsoder, C, Dallas Wings (4.5%)

Geiselsoder's return to the Wings' frontcourt has been a boon to the team's rim protection. It's rare to find blocks surface from the waiver wire very often and the timing also helps, given Dallas is dealing with multiple injuries.