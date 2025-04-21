Video Assistant Referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made, and are they correct?

After each weekend we take a look at the major incidents, to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

In this week's VAR Review: Was the red card for Ipswich Town's Leif Davis against Arsenal the correct decision, and should Newcastle United's Fabian Schär have been sent off after bringing down Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins?

Plus incidents involving Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and the other major talking points.