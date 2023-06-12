India vs Vanuatu live at the Intercontinental Cup

PREVIEW

India face Vanuatu in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Indian team started with a comfortable 2-0 win over lower-ranked Mongolia and will look to continue that winning form against the Pacific islanders, ranked 63 places below India. Early goals from Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte were enough as India dominated the match against Mongolia in almost all aspects. This was the national team's sixth win on the trot.

Vanuatu, meanwhile, put up a superb fight for the first hour against the highest-ranked team in the tournament, Lebanon, but a late flurry of goals saw them lose 3-1. They will be keen to show that that first hour was no flash in the pan and look to sustain that against India. Vanuatu head coach, Etienne Mermer said this after their first match: "We knew it would be difficult, but we had a good game against Lebanon. Being here is a great experience for the Vanuatu team. We have never played teams like India, Lebanon and Mongolia before. It is always challenging to play in Asia." Vanuatu -- a nation made up of about 83 islands in the South Pacific -- play under the Oceania confederation.

India coach Igor Stimac sounded cautiously optimistic in his assessment of Monday's opponents too, saying "What we saw in Vanuatu's game against Lebanon, it is obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game."

India has started the game against Mongolia with attacking fullbacks in Nikhil Poojary and a sole holding midfielder in Apuia - but the likes of Jeakson Singh may be brought into the XI to combat the physicality of Vanuatu. Stimac also started Udanta Singh on the right, moving the in-form Chhangte to the left, and while Udanta started brightly he faded toward the end. That could possibly be another area the coach looks to tweak his combination in.

ESPN will bring you minute by minute live coverage of the game right here. And before that all the build up, along with updates from the earlier scheduled Lebanon vs Mongolia game --

(The live blog will appear below this line. Please wait a few seconds, but if it doesn't load, please click here)