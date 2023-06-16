Leicester City appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager on Friday after the Italian left his role as assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at treble winners Manchester City.

Maresca signed a three-year deal with Leicester and he replaces Dean Smith who was appointed as interim boss until the end of the season following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers.

Smith, however, could not keep the 2015-16 Premier League champions in the top flight as they finished 18th and were relegated to the second-tier Championship.

"At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games," Maresca said.

"First of all, we're going to give 100%, absolutely, because the club deserves this. It's our job, our duty to do that. Then, as I said, day by day, step by step, absolutely we're going to improve."

Maresca, who previously coached Manchester City's youth team, does not have first team coaching experience beyond a short stint at Italian side Parma where he lasted 14 games, winning only four times.

"His philosophy has been built over a rich and varied career, including an outstanding education as a coach, and fits with the vision we have for this next chapter in Leicester City's history," club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"Enzo's profile has stood out to us for some time, a feeling that was only enhanced upon meeting him and listening to his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead."

Leicester also confirmed the contracts of assistant managers Craig Shakespeare and John Terry would not be renewed.

Leicester last played in the Championship in the 2013-14 season when they won the title to gain promotion to the Premier League.