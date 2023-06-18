India vs Lebanon live at the Intercontinental Cup final

India vs Lebanon as the final of the 2023 Intercontinental Cup could have been predicted before the tournament began, especially as the two highest-ranked sides (101 and 99) had little trouble against lower-ranked Mongolia and Vanuatu in the group stage.

Igor Stimac's side faced off against Aleksandar Ilic's Lebanon in their previous game, playing out an attritional 0-0 draw in the Bhubaneswar heat. Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Anirudh Thapa missed gilt-edged chances to earn India victory over Lebanon, but the visitors held their own.

However, Stimac maintains India did enough to win, saying "It could've been a nice win. It didn't happen, but this is the way we need to go. Importantly, we are pretty solid as a unit at the back. The goals will come."

"I would be worried if we were not creating chances, but that hasn't been the case. Our boys are playing with great faith, and we need to keep supporting them so that they keep rising. We will go out on the pitch from the very first minute with the intention to win the game. We're not going to sit back and wait. It will be a different game than Thursday," said Stimac.

India are yet to concede in three games in this tournament, scoring three goals in wins over Mongolia (2-0) and Vanuatu (1-0), while the game against Lebanon ended 0-0. Aleksandar Ilic, once Stimac's teammate, will be facing up to history as Lebanon play in a final for the first time in 59 years. He underlined his pride, saying "The majority of our squad is young and does not have a lot of international experience at the senior level, so I am really proud of my players for making it to the final."

Stimac however, remains wary of his higher-ranked opponents - whom India will face another two times in the coming months - saying "They are a very technical side with good passing. As a unit, we did well in the previous game and need to do that again tomorrow. They can hurt us with their individual quality, so we can't allow them to come near our goal."

The SAFF Championship trophy in 2021 was India's last piece of silverware, with that being the only trophy in Stimac's reign so far. A win over Lebanon in the final tonight would not only represent success in terms of a cup, but also aid India's quest to improve their FIFA ranking.

