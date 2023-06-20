Manchester United are confident they are close to agreeing a new long-term contract with forward Marcus Rashford, sources have told ESPN.

Rashford will enter the final year of his deal this summer but, after talks were stepped up towards the end of last season, the England striker is edging towards extending his stay at Old Trafford.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources have told ESPN that Rashford is set to be rewarded for his performances last season with a financial package that will make him one of the club's highest earners.

The 25-year-old excelled in his first season under Erik ten Hag, scoring 30 goals in all competitions and 17 in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that progress made under Ten Hag has been a key factor in Rashford's decision to stay.

Paris Saint-Germain have expressed an interest in the past while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino are both admirers but Rashford, according to sources, was always keen to remain at United as long as he felt the club could match his ambition.

Ten Hag is hoping to revamp his forward line during the summer transfer window with the addition of another striker.

There is interest in Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund, Randal Kolo Muani and Lautaro Martinez but so far United have been hampered by their budget restrictions and what they believe to be unrealistic valuations.

Sources have told ESPN that the club have between £100 million ($127m) and £150m ($192m) to spend on new players this summer, although the figure will be bolstered by funds raised from outgoings.

United are open to offers for a number of first-team players including Harry Maguire, Fred, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson.