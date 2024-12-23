Open Extended Reactions

Lina Souloukou was at Roma earlier this year and now joins Nottingham Forest as CEO. Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Former Roma CEO Lina Souloukou is joining Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Souloukou arrives as the new chief executive officer, three months after leaving her role at Roma. The Greek executive resigned just four days after the sacking of Daniele De Rossi, which sparked fan anger.

Souloukou has previously worked with compatriot and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, where she spent four years as the club's CEO. Her role at Forest -- which starts officially on Jan. 5 -- will see her oversee the strategic development of the club, who are flying high in fourth in the Premier League.

"We are delighted to welcome Lina Souloukou to our team," Marinakis, who also owns Olympiacos and Portuguese side Rio Ave, said. "Her proven track record in football management and her passion and commitment align perfectly with our vision for Nottingham Forest and the wider group as we continue to push for greater success."

Souloukou added: "I am honoured to rejoin Mr Marinakis' football family. The opportunity to drive forward the success of Nottingham Forest and contribute to the wider group is an exciting challenge. I look forward to starting work in the new year to deliver on our shared ambitions."

Forest had been without a CEO since Dane Murphy left his role at the beginning of 2023.

They are behind only Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League after their latest win, a 2-0 triumph at Brentford.