After their Intercontinental Cup success last week, the Indian men's football team is back in action at the SAFF Championship, which begins on Wednesday. The Intercontinental Cup showed signs of this team's progress under Igor Stimac, but that will count for little if India do not keep up the consistency.

Where is the 2023 edition of SAFF Championship happening?

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru will host the SAFF Cup this year. This will be India's first game at the Kanteerava stadium since 2017 when they beat Macau 2-0 to confirm qualification for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Who are India's opponents?

The hosts have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and Kuwait. Meanwhile, Maldives, Lebanon, Bangladesh and Bhutan make up Group B.

Are Pakistan confirmed to play?

Yes, they received their visas late on Monday evening, and will reach Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, just about 12 hours before they kickoff their opening game of the tournament against India. It is far from an ideal scenario for a side not expected to be favourites for that game, but Pakistan come into the match with enough minutes in their legs, after competing in a four-nation tournament in Mauritius.

Why are Lebanon and Kuwait playing in the SAFF Championship?

Afghanistan's move to the Central Asian Football Association and Sri Lanka's current ban by FIFA left SAFF with just six members, so the two West Asian nations are guest teams invited to participate in the tournament.

India's fixtures

June 21, 7:30 pm: India vs. Pakistan.

June 24, 7:30 pm: India vs. Nepal.

June 27, 7:30 pm: India vs. Kuwait.

July 1: Semifinals.

July 4: Final.

What to watch out for from an Indian perspective?

India won the 2023 Intercontinental Cup by defeating Lebanon 2-0 in the final. AIFF Media

Is there an alternative goalscorer to Sunil Chhetri? Rahim Ali had an underwhelming time at the Intercontinental Cup, but he will continue to deputise for the skipper, as Ishan Pandita has pulled out of this tournament due to an injury. With Naorem Mahesh Singh's emergence only adding to India's plethora of options on the wings, it is imperative that the drop-off in quality from Chhetri to his back-up isn't a chasm, which it is right now, with Manvir Singh and Sivasakthi Narayanan not part of the squad.

India's ability to break down defensively organised sides will be another box to tick for Stimac. They put two past Mongolia very early and then didn't score after that, and then huffed and puffed before beating Vanuatu 1-0 at the Intercontinental Cup. Stimac has spoken about India's need to maintain intensity and pressure over sustained periods of time. The opening two games against Pakistan and Nepal would be an ideal present an opportunity to see whether they can.

Who said what?

Stimac: "Pakistan have 6-7 players who have been developed abroad and are playing abroad. The team has played 3 games in 10 days and are in a good competitive mode. We'll prepare with a deep analysis because they might be surprise of the tournament."

Stimac on Bengaluru weather: "We're coming from 48 degrees to English weather here. It's beautiful weather here for football but it will take us few days to adapt to the conditions."

When did the SAFF Championship last happen?

The previous edition took place in 2021 in the Maldives, where India, after a slow start to the competition with draws against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ended up winning the title with a 3-0 win over Nepal in the final.

Who has won the previous editions of the tournament?

India are the most successful side in the history of the SAFF Championship, having won it eight times. The last non-India winner of the tournament were the Maldives, who won the competition for a second time in 2018. Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have won the competition one time each.

The SAFF Championship will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network and streamed live on FanCode.