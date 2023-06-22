Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Nacho Fernandez has signed a new one-year contract at the club.

The defender, 33, announced earlier this month that he had decided to accept Madrid's offer of a new deal, having previously considered a move away from the club in search of more playing time.

A club statement said on Thursday: "Real Madrid and Nacho Fernández have agreed an extension to our captain's contract, keeping him tied to the club until the 30th of June 2024.

"Nacho has represented Real Madrid for 22 years, ever since joining the club's Under-11s academy side back in 2001.

"He has made 319 appearances for the Real Madrid first team, winning 23 trophies: three European Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and four Spanish Super Cups."

Spain international Nacho has taken on the role of club captain since the departure of Karim Benzema earlier this month.

"There are always offers from elsewhere, but I've decided to stay for one more year," Nacho told TVE on June 11. "I'm really happy and excited about staying."

The versatile defender, whose favourite position is centre-back but can also play at full-back on either flank, has fallen behind Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger among coach Carlo Ancelotti's options in central defence.

Nacho played 27 LaLiga games last season, starting 18 of them, but became increasingly important over the course of the campaign which convinced him to continue at the Bernabeu.