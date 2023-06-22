The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: USMNT's Weah wants Juve move

Juventus are keen on signing United States men's national team winger Timothy Weah, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Weah, 23, is reported to be keen on a move to the Serie A, and is one of the top candidates on the Bianconeri's shortlist. Weah, who is the son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, has also been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Having already reached an agreement over personal terms, Juventus are now set to look to meet Lille's demands over a €15 million fee, although Sky Sports adds that could be negotiated down to €12m. Gazzetta's report adds that Juventus could send Denis Zakaria to Lille in an effort to get the deal done.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Bianconeri are said to be considering parting ways with the 25-year-old this summer amid uncertainty over whether he plans to extend his stay at the club. Chiesa contributed to 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions last season, and is on the radar of clubs in Europe.

- Paris Saint-Germain will look to move forward Kylian Mbappe on if he has no plans to sign a new contract at the club, reports Mundo Deportivo. Mbappe, 24, still has a year left on his deal at the Parc des Princes, but after indicating that he has no intentions of activating his one-year optional extension clause, PSG want clarity over his situation to reduce the risk of losing him on a free transfer. He has previously been linked with Real Madrid.

- A two-year contract has been agreed between Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets and Inter Miami CF, reveals Relevo. The 34-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, and after taking time to deliberate over offers from Saudi Arabia, it looks as though he has decided to join his former teammate Lionel Messi in MLS on a deal through 2025.

- Rennes are closing in on reaching full agreement with Lorient for midfielder Enzo Le Fee, says Foot Mercato. After already agreeing to personal terms with the 23-year-old, a fee of around €25m is reported to be close. Le Fee was a standout star last season, contributing to 10 goals in 35 Ligue 1 matches.

- Fulham are the latest club to join the race for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, reports the Independent. The 28-year-old is said to be interested in a switch to Craven Cottage, while the Saints will allow him to leave if they receive an offer in the region of £30m. Ward-Prowse remained a key player for the Saints last season, but his 13 goal contributions in 38 games weren't enough to keep the club in the Premier League.