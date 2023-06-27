India vs Kuwait Live at the SAFF Championships 2023

India will face Kuwait on Tuesday night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with top spot in Group A of the SAFF Championship 2023 up for grabs. As it stands, the West Asian side lead the standings despite being level on points with India, due to having scored one goal more than Igor Stimac's men in this tournament. The Indians come into this game with confidence ahead of what Stimac called their toughest examination thus far. The Kuwaitis have scored seven times in the competition in their opening two games, so India's record fo eight consecutive clean sheets will be tested tonight. Prior to India's game against Kuwait, Nepal take on Pakistan in a fixture that counts for little as far as this tournament is concerned, as Kuwait and India have already qualified for the semifinal from Group A. With Lebanon set to top Group B, the winner of this clash will also have the added incentive of getting to face the much-lower ranked Maldives or Bangladesh in the semifinal.

After having made eight changes to the starting XI for the clash against Nepal, Stimac could once again ring the changes, with the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte all making their way back into the side, having started the last game on the bench. Another selection conundrum for Stimac would be whether Naorem Mahesh Singh continues in the starting XI after a string of impressive displays, or if he falls back on a tried and tested option in Ashique Kuruniyan to start on the left wing. Sunil Chhetri has scored six times in his last six international appearances, and is once again set to lead the line, as he has done with aplomb at this tournament so far.

