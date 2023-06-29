FIFA rankings: India back in top 100, move up in AFC standings

India are officially back in the top 100 of the FIFA Men's World Rankings, in the latest update published today. The Blue Tigers gained 4.24 ranking points due to 5 wins and 2 draws in the seven games played in June - across the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship - and are now ranked 100th in the world.

The jump crucially now sees India as the 18th-ranked team in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) - a rise that makes a huge difference to the complexion of the World Cup qualifiers draw to be held later this month. Lebanon's loss to India in the Intercontinental Cup final has seem them lose 1 ranking point, as the two countries swap positions in the rankings for AFC nations.

This means that India are likely to be in Pot 2 in the draw for the second round of World Cup qualifiers, with Lebanon dropping down to Pot 3. There is still some room for it to change with India scheduled to face Lebanon in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru on Saturday. But, India's 3.16-point advantage over the Lebanese in the rankings might give them an unassailable advantage.

India's crucial 2-0 win over Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final, thanks to goals from Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte was the most significant result in the last month. Earlier, ESPN had detailed how India could not afford to lose a single game they were scheduled to play against Lebanon, and so far Igor Stimac's side have done just that.

What does being in Pot 2 for the World Cup qualifiers draw mean?

If India do finish the SAFF Championship with no change to their FIFA ranking, it would mean they would be the lowest-ranked side in Pot 2 for the World Cup qualifiers draw. That means India would avoid all other teams from Pot 2 in the qualifiers. In the most simple terms, Stimac's men wouldn't have to worry about 8 of the 17 Asian nations ranked above them in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The second round of World Cup qualifiers will have nine groups of four teams each, with two progressing from each group into the third round. Theoretically, if India are in Pot 2, they would be the rankings-based favourites to progress to the next round of the qualifying programme. The top two nations from each group in the third round of the qualifiers - which will have three groups of six teams each - will directly qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico with further playoffs for teams after that as well.