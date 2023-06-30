Why it made sense for Gundogan to leave Man City for Barcelona (0:42)

Zack Steffen is available to leave Manchester City this summer with Leicester City showing an interest in the American goalkeeper, sources have told ESPN.

Steffen, who has 29 caps for the United States, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough but narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

City are open to allowing the 28-year-old to leave permanently during the transfer window but sources have told ESPN that they will ask for a fee before sanctioning any move. Steffen is under contract at the Etihad until 2025.

Leicester, according to sources, have registered their interest in Steffen although they have yet to make a formal offer.

Zack Steffen spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

He would be reunited with Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium after the former City assistant took over as manager following Leicester's relegation to the Championship.

Steffen made 21 first-team appearances during two seasons at the Etihad, collecting Premier League winners' medals in 2021 and 2022.

He was allowed to move on loan to Middlesbrough last season after Pep Guardiola chose to bring in Stefan Ortega as back-up to Ederson last summer.

Steffen could be one of a number of outgoings at City this summer. Ilkay Gundogan has joined Barcelona on a free transfer and there are also doubts surrounding the futures of Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.

Silva has interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia while Mahrez is also wanted by teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Laporte is keen to move to Spain after falling down the pecking order last season.