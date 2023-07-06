Transfer Talk: Inter Miami close in on third Barca legend

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Alba to join Messi, Busquets in Miami?

Inter Miami's pursuit of Jordi Alba appears to be gaining momentum, according to the Athletic.

The 34-year-old left-back is a free agent after leaving Barcelona this summer, and the MLS club are now reportedly growing confident that a deal will be reached.

In 11 years and 459 appearances at the Camp Nou, the veteran full-back has won 16 major honours, including five LaLiga titles, five Copa del Reys and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Spain international would reunite with former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets after Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas revealed that the Herons were in negotiations with Alba last week.

Should Alba join the club, despite being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, he would not count towards the club's three designated player slots. Inter Miami currently find themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with 17 points from 20 matches. They are nine points adrift from the playoff places, with 14 games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur have presented Harry Kane with a £200,000-a-week contract in a bid to keep him at the club next season, the Guardian reports. The position of the club's chairman, Daniel Levy, remains that the 29-year-old striker will extend his contract with Spurs and remain at the club next season under new manager Ange Postecoglou. However, it is reported that the England international has no intentions to extend his deal while the transfer window is still open and has been heavily linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich.

- Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle for Jurrien Timber, Sky Sports reports. The 22-year-old defender is set to join the Gunners from Ajax for £38.5m, paid as an initial £34.2m with a further £4.3m payable in performance-related add-ons. The Netherlands international, who has made 160 appearances for the Eredivisie club since coming through the academy, is expected to have a medical in north London in the coming days.

- Al Ettifaq have made an official offer for Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, according to Relevo. The Saudi Arabian club, who just appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager, have offered €40m plus €10m in add-ons for the 30-year-old striker.

- Cesar Azpilicueta will join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer on Thursday, according to Fabrizio Romano. ESPN previously revealed that the 33-year-old defender was closing in on a move to the LaLiga club with just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge. The Spain international has made over 500 appearances for the Premier League club since arriving from Marseille in 2012, and the Blues captain is now set to join Diego Simeone's side on a two-year deal.

- West Ham United and Galatasaray are interested in Arsenal's Nuno Tavares, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. However, it is believed that the 23-year-old left-back, who spent last season on loan at Marseille, will turn down those advances and hold out for a move to a higher-profile club. The Gunners are said to want £21m to part ways with the Portugal under-21 international who joined them from Benfica in 2021.