Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani over fears Atalanta will not compromise on their valuation of Rasmus Hojlund, sources have told ESPN.

United have turned their attention to signing a centre forward after wrapping up a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Hojlund is a key target but Atalanta want at least €70 million ($78.6m) -- a valuation that United don't believe is a fair reflection for the 20-year-old who is at the beginning of his career.

The Denmark international scored nine goals in 32 games in Serie A last season and has not yet hit 100 senior appearances since making his debut for Copenhagen during the 2020-21 campaign.

Sources have told ESPN that United will test Atalanta's resolve with a bid but the club are also working on a potential move for Kolo Muani.

The 24-year-old is high up on manager Erik ten Hag's list of options after scoring 23 goals for Frankfurt last season.

United, meanwhile, are hoping Onana will be able to travel with the squad for the preseason tour of the United States, which begins in New York on Thursday.

The deal with Inter is worth €51m and another €4m in add-ons and the club are working to organise a medical and sign the paperwork as quickly as possible.

Personal terms with Onana have already been agreed and the Cameroon international, who worked with Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax, will sign a five-year contract until 2028 with the option of another year.

United play their first game in the U.S. on Saturday when they face Arsenal in New Jersey. If the deal for Onana is not signed off in time, the 27-year-old will join the team on their next stop in San Diego.

Sources have told ESPN that with the deal for Onana set to be announced imminently, Dean Henderson has been allowed to begin negotiations with Nottingham Forest over a permanent move to the City Ground.

Talks are expected to be stepped up at the end of this week ahead of a proposed £20m move.