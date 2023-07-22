Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF debut was one for the books.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner put on a show in front of the crowd at sold-out DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Several familiar faces were in the audience for Miami's match against Cruz Azul, including Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and tennis icon Serena Williams.
Messi, who entered the game in the 54th minute, delivered on a game-winning stoppage-time free kick that lifted Miami to a 2-1 win.
Beckham and James watched it unfold in real time and reacted to the final play of the game.
INCREDIBLE!!!! 🐐 https://t.co/fEhhXSZRAx— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 22, 2023
Fans who watched the action unfold from elsewhere also weighed in on the storybook ending.
July 22, 2023
Wild man! 🐐 https://t.co/4vVqasRreh— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 22, 2023
Unreal https://t.co/5l5zzDO4gB— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 22, 2023