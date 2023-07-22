Lionel Messi bends in a free kick in stoppage time to win it late for Inter Miami. (1:00)

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF debut was one for the books.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner put on a show in front of the crowd at sold-out DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Several familiar faces were in the audience for Miami's match against Cruz Azul, including Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Messi, who entered the game in the 54th minute, delivered on a game-winning stoppage-time free kick that lifted Miami to a 2-1 win.

Beckham and James watched it unfold in real time and reacted to the final play of the game.

Fans who watched the action unfold from elsewhere also weighed in on the storybook ending.