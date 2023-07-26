SAN DIEGO -- Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has hit out at Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after a challenge which left striker Paul Mullin in hospital.

Parkinson said he was "fuming" after Mullin suffered a punctured lung during Wrexham's 3-1 win over a United academy side at Snapdragon Stadium in California on Tuesday.

Mullin received oxygen on the pitch but was able to walk off after more than five minutes of treatment with help from Wrexham medical staff before being taken to hospital.

"I'm fuming about it, I've got to be honest with you," Parkinson said after the final whistle.

"It was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a preseason game and I'm not happy with it at all. I haven't seen the goalie and he's probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we're not very happy."

Phil Parkinson was appointed as manager of Wrexham in July 2021. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Bishop was lucky to escape a red card after rushing out of his penalty area and charging into Mullin early in the first half.

The United goalkeeper, who was substituted at half-time, checked on Mullin while he received treatment on the pitch and also posted an apology on twitter after the game.

"Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to @PMullin7," Bishop said. "A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with zero malicious intent at all! Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!"

Mullin, who scored 47 goals as Wrexham won promotion to League Two last season, is now set to miss the start of the campaign.

"It's a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper, I'm disappointed with that," added Parkinson.

"It should have been a straight red. If it's not denying a goal scoring opportunity, it's still a dangerous challenge so if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It's a dangerous challenge and obviously Paul Mullin is our talisman."

Responding to Parkinson's comments, United's under-21 manager Travis Binnion defended Bishop, insisting there was no malice behind the 23-year-old's actions.

"We've looked at it and he is unfortunate," said Binnion.

"We hope he's alright. I know Bish has reached out to him already and the referee could have sent him off for that.

"It's part and parcel of the game, nobody wants to see anyone get injured. He's made an honest challenge, he's come off worse. He's already reached out to him.

"He's a great lad, Bish. He hasn't got a bad bone in his body."