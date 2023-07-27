Asian Games football: India grouped with China, Bangladesh in men's draw, Thailand in women's

India's men's football team have been grouped with China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar for the 2023 Asian Games, while the women have been grouped with Chinese Taipei and Thailand. Details:

Men's draw (all groups but D have four teams):

Group A: China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, India

Group B: Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mongolia

Group C: Uzbekistan, Syria, Hong Kong, Afghanistan

Group D: Japan, Palestine, Qatar

Group E: South Korea, Kuwait, Thailand, Kuwait

Group F: North Korea, Indonesia, Kyrgyz Republic, Chinese Taipei

Top two teams of each group and four best third-placed team will advance to the round of 16.

Women's draw (Groups A, B, C have three teams; D and E have four):

Group A: China, Uzbekistan, Mongolia

Group B: Chinese Taipei, Thailand, India

Group C: North Korea, Singapore, Cambodia

Group D: Japan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bangladesh

Group E: South Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Myanmar

The top team from each group and the three best second placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Background

There had been doubts whether India would participate in the men's and women's football event at the Games. The Sports Ministry has a criterion wherein only sports teams that are ranked inside the top 8 in Asia are to be sent to the Asian Games. India's men's side are ranked 18th in Asia (and 99th in the world) and women's side are 11th in Asia (and 60th in the world).

The Indian Olympic Association had reportedly decided not to send the teams basis this sports ministry guideline - a decision that had been appealed by both the All India Football Federation and national team coach Igor Stimac.

However, on Wednesday, sports minister Anurag Thakur tweeted saying that a relaxation to this stringent standard had been provided basis their recent performances. Over the past two months, India have won the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship and have jumped two places in the FIFA world rankings to break into the top 100. The Indian women are ranked 60 in the world and

When is the tournament?

While the Asian Games proper will start on September 23, the football event starts on September 19. The final is scheduled for the penultimate day of the Games, October 7.