Danish club FC Copenhagen have sent a message to their supporters requesting they no longer bring signs to matches asking players to give them their shirts.

The practice has become prevalent in recent years, with the crowds at most top-flight matches featuring many handwritten pleas for players' match-worn jerseys.

On Thursday, Copenhagen issued a statement in their official website politely asking that supporters no longer display such signs in and around the stadium on matchdays from the start of the 2023-24 season.

"From this season, FC Copenhagen does not want signs to be carried with requests for a shirt from the players for the home games at Parken or in our away section," the club said in a statement.

"The decision stems from the fact that it is not possible for the players or the club to meet the many wishes, and we therefore disappoint a lot of children who come with the hope of getting a jersey."

Copenhagen, who are going for a third-consecutive Danish Superliga title next season, are following the lead of other European sides such as Ajax and Slavia Prague, who have taken a similar approach to fans holding signs asking for shirts.

"The number of signs has increased significantly over recent seasons, and unfortunately we have many children who get a bad experience from carrying a sign," the statement continues.

"At the same time, the players are put in a difficult situation because they cannot fulfil the wish and are perceived negatively because they have to say no to the many requests.

"We hope for understanding and understand, of course, that many want a shirt from a player, and it is still allowed for the players to choose to give a shirt to fans, but it will be without the signs."