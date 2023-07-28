Phil Parkinson criticises Nathan Bishop's challenge on Paul Mullin that punctured his lung in Wrexham's win over Manchester United. (0:22)

SAN DIEGO -- Ryan Reynolds has personally intervened in the row between Manchester United and Wrexham to send goalkeeper Nathan Bishop a message of support after the challenge that left Paul Mullin in hospital.

United goalkeeper Bishop collided with Mullin during Wrexham's 3-1 win over at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, leaving the striker with a punctured lung.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was furious with the incident, branding the challenge "reckless" -- comments that, according to ESPN sources, United believed only inflamed the situation.

There have been concerns from within the club that Parkinson's remarks opened up Bishop, 23, to online abuse.

But Wrexham co-owner Reynolds has moved to act as peacemaker by sending Bishop a personal message of support.

Sources have told ESPN that Reynolds, who owns Wrexham alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, praised Bishop for the way he handled the situation and wished him luck for the future.

Bishop, who tweeted an apology after the game, has also spoken directly to Mullin since the incident.

Mullin, who scored 47 goals last season as Wrexham won promotion to League Two, is set to miss the start of the campaign while he recovers from injury. Wrexham round off their tour of the United States with a game against Philadelphia Union II on Friday.