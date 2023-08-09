Rob Dawson debates whether Rasmus Hojlund will be a success at Manchester United after signing from Atalanta. (1:59)

West Ham have agreed a deal worth around £30 million ($38.2m) to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, sources have told ESPN.

Sources have told ESPN that West Ham have also agreed a deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, targeted as a replacement for midfielder Declan Rice who joined Arsenal last month.

Maguire, 30, has been out of favour at United under Erik ten Hag, who has preferred Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Last month, he was replaced by Bruno Fernandes as club captain.

ESPN reported on Monday that United had turned down bids for Maguire and Scott McTominay of around £20m but returned with an offer closer to a combined £60m.

Harry Maguire started Manchester United's preseason friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on Sunday. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Sources have told ESPN the clubs have now come to an agreement. Sources added he has been given permission to talk to West Ham but is not completely sold on the move and would need to be convinced by David Moyes.

West Ham are yet to meet United's £40m valuation of McTominay.

Maguire joined Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019 as part of an £80m deal that made him the most expensive defender in history. However, after just eight starts in the Premier League last season, United have been willing to listen to offers for the defender.

The 31-year-old, who has 57 caps for England, is in need of playing time to stay in the plans of international boss Gareth Southgate with Euro 2024 set to take place next summer.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this story.