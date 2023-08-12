Archie Rhind-Tutt explains what Harry Kane has to do now that he has reportedly agreed to a deal with German powerhouse Bayern Munich. (1:33)

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of England striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, the clubs announced on Saturday.

ESPN reported Thursday that Spurs had accepted an offer in excess of €100 million ($110m) for the 30-year-old following weeks of negotiations.

Kane, who was eager to have his future resolved before the start of the Premier League season this weekend, had just one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now," the England captain said on the club's official website. "Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality -- it feels very good to be here."

Bayern had threatened to walk away from negotiations after setting a deadline of midnight last Friday for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to respond to their latest bid.

Levy waited until Monday to reject that proposal but Bayern returned with one final offer which is thought to have been restructured with amended add-ons and a higher proportion of the fee guaranteed up front.

Spurs have now accepted that offer, with Kane having shown no willingness to sign an extension to his £200,000-a-week deal.

Kane has yet to lift a major trophy in his career but, in Bayern, will be joining a club that has won 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and won the last of their six Champions League titles in 2020.

He departs Tottenham as the club's record goalscorer after surpassing Jimmy Greaves last season. Kane is second on the list of the Premier League's record goal scorers, with 213 goals, trailing only Alan Shearer on 260.

At Bayern, he will fill the void left by striker Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona last summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will now have around three weeks until the close of the transfer window to reinvest the funds from the Kane deal as they prepare for their first season under coach Ange Postecoglou.