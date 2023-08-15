Stewart Robson and Gab Marcotti discuss Moises Caicedo's potential transfer to Chelsea from Brighton. (0:30)

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Southampton worth up to £58 million ($73.7m) for midfielder Romeo Lavia, sources have told ESPN.

The Blues will pay and initial £53 million with a further £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and the 19-year-old will undergo a medical later this week ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool had previously had a £60m ($76.2m) offer for Lavia accepted by Southampton but the player expressed a desire to join Chelsea, allowing the Blues to negotiate a slightly lower fee.

Roméo Lavia has been targeted by both Chelsea and Liverpool after impressing in his one season for Southampton. George Wood/Getty Images

It is the second time in a matter of days that Liverpool have lost out on a midfielder to Chelsea after Jurgen Klopp's side agreed a British record £111m fee with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo, only for the player to reject the proposal.

Chelsea signed Caicedo on Monday in a deal worth up to £115m ($146m).

Lavia only joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, making 29 Premier League appearances but repeatedly impressed in a side which was relegated to the Championship.

Saints paid an initial £10.5m but are due to pay a 20 per cent sell-on fee to City after agreeing terms with Chelsea.