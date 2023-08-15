Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye Endo after Caicedo, Lavia snubs

Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo is nearing a deal with Liverpool. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TOP STORY: Liverpool turn to Stuttgart's Endo

Liverpool are set to sign VfB Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A deal worth €18 million ($19.6 million) has been agreed by both clubs, with the 30-year-old Japan international having also accepted personal terms to make the switch to Anfield.

He will undergo his medical on Thursday ahead of the move becoming official where the Reds could look to work swiftly in order to register him in time for Saturday's Premier League home clash against AFC Bournemouth.

Endo was a standout star at the World Cup for Japan in Qatar last December, and fills the need in manager Jurgen Klopp's side for a defensive midfielder.

Liverpool previously agreed a fee with Brighton worth £111m ($141m) to sign Moisés Caicedo before Chelsea signed him for a British-record transfer fee of £115m ($146m). Liverpool were also interested in Southampton's Romeo Lavia but sources told ESPN that the Belgian youngster will also join Chelsea on a deal worth up to £58m ($73.7m).

The Reds look set to get this one over the line, though, with Endo's durability (only two missed games in three years) providing the reliability that Liverpool want after losing five midfielders this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Two Premier League clubs are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapié, says CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. The 21-year-old has established himself as a regular starter in manager Xabi Alonso's side, having made 30 Bundesliga appearances last season. Hincapie, who is also a senior international player for Ecuador, has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

- Juventus remain keen on Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, writes Calciomercato. It is reported that any offers below €30m for the 29-year-old will be dismissed by the Serie A club, where he is considered a key player. Berardi contributed to 19 goals in 26 league matches last season, and it is said that it is now the third attempt that the Bianconeri are making to sign him, having been interested in him as a youth player.

- Both Liverpool and Manchester United hold interest in Bayern Munich and Netherlands international midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, reports Foot Mercato. The 21-year-old has failed to garner regular first team football since joining from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, having made just three starts for the Bundesliga champions in the 2022-23 campaign. It is said that manager Thomas Tuchel would be open to parting ways with him.

- Talks are progressing well between Union Berlin and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to Relevo. The Bundesliga side were recently reported to be interested in the 36-year-old centre-back, and with the Bianconeri not involved in any competition in Europe this season, the latest indicates that he is tempted to join the side in Germany's capital, who finished 4th in the Bundesliga last season.

- Barcelona will make an approach for Real Valladolid defender Iván Fresneda if they do not make progress with a move for João Cancelo, reports Marca. The 18-year-old has remained an option for the Blaugrana this summer as they continue to look to sign a right-back, and with the feeling that progress has stalled in their pursuit of Cancelo, it looks as though manager Xavi Hernandez could be set to switch his side's focus.