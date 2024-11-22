Shams Charania joins Pat McAfee to discuss if there is a possibility of Caitlin Clark joining Sabrina Ionescu to compete against Steph Curry and one other NBA player in a 3-point contest at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is part of the ownership group trying to bring an NWSL expansion team to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is one of a handful of finalists bidding for an NWSL expansion team that is expected to be awarded before the end of the year. The team would begin play in 2026, joining a previously announced expansion team in Boston to bring the NWSL to 16 teams.

"The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing a women's professional soccer team to our city," the NWSL Cincinnati bid team said in a statement to ESPN.

"Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women's sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL."

Clark was selected first in the WNBA draft this year by the Fever after breaking the NCAA scoring record at the University of Iowa. She won WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024 and became the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to make the All-WNBA First Team.

The ownership group of MLS team FC Cincinnati is leading the bid. Also in contention are groups from Cleveland, Denver, Nashville and Philadelphia. Cincinnati is considered one of the favorites in the process because of its ownership backing and existing infrastructure, sources told ESPN, with a stadium already purpose-built for soccer.

Cleveland, Denver and Philadelphia all hope to build stadiums and play in temporary venues upon launching in 2026 if their bid is accepted, multiple sources said.

The group in Cleveland, which multiple sources also consider to have a strong bid, recently announced that it acquired the downtown land on which it intends to build a stadium.

Multiple sources said the expansion fee for the 16th NWSL team could approach $100 million. Boston and Bay FC, which began play this year, each paid $53 million to enter the league after being selected in 2023.

The most recent process started earlier this year with about a dozen serious inquiries in the first stage of bidding.