United States youth international forward Korede Osundina has completed a move from USL Championship side Orange County SC to Feyenoord.

Osundina, 19, will be loaned to Dutch second-tier side Dordrecht for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. A source told ESPN the transfer fee is $215,000, though the deal could exceed $1 million if certain incentives are met. Orange County will also receive an undisclosed percentage of any future transfer.

"I'm beyond thrilled to move to Feyenoord and continue my career in the Netherlands," Osundina said. "OCSC gave me the opportunity to play professional soccer and develop me, with a clear path to playing in Europe that I couldn't have found elsewhere. I've thoroughly enjoyed every moment of my time in Irvine, and want to thank everyone at the club for their incredible support."

The forward is also the first player to be transferred between OCSC and Feyenoord, after the clubs announced a partnership in February 2023. Osundina, who has captained the U.S. U19 team, becomes the fifth player to transfer from Orange County SC to a European team.

Transfermarkt.com was the first to report the news.

"It is a surreal feeling. You know, this move to Feyenoord is something I've been dreaming of," Osundina said in a video provided by OCSC. "It really feels like I've achieved such a milestone in my career. Before I got here, there was a plan set out for me and laid out, and it's been followed to a tee. All the promises have been answered. This move is another big one of them."

Korede Osundina has represented the United States at U19 and U17 level. Orange County SC

The Naperville, Ill. native spent the last two seasons with Orange County, scoring four goals in 41 league and cup appearances, 11 of which were starts. Osundina spent part of his youth career with the Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Ariz. as well as Seattle-based Crossfire Premier.

"Since our partnership with OCSC began, it became clear to me that the club offers a clear pathway to Europe for emerging talents in the USA," Mark Rijul, Head of Global Football at Feyenoord, said. "OCSC has a very good technical infrastructure, highly competitive environment and a long-term vision that develops players like Korede for the next level. With this move, we believe Korede can take the next steps in his career, and we are thrilled to help him with that at Feyenoord."

In addition to playing for the U.S. U-19 team, Osundina has also represented the U.S. at U17 level.

"We are very pleased to transfer Korede to European powerhouse, Feyenoord Rotterdam, whose partnership is a huge asset for our club," Oliver Wyss, President of Soccer Operations and General Manager, said. "From the first day, Korede stepped onto our training field, he impressed us with his special talent and desire to excel."