Transfer Talk: Bayern want €30m if Gravenberch joins Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch may leave Bayern for Liverpool. Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

The summer transfer window will close this week in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern want €30m if Gravenberch joins Liverpool

Bayern Munich will demand €30 million to part ways with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch amid Liverpool interest, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The Dutch playmaker has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Bayern but is awaiting the green-light for the move. Liverpool remain interested in the 21-year-old but have not yet reached an agreement with Gravenberch, nor have they agreed upon a fee with the Bavarian outfit.

Bayern have been linked with Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, with Gravenberch's potential departure helping fund their efforts to sign the Cottagers star before the transfer window closes.

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax, last summer but has struggled to make an impact with the German outfit, registering just one goal and one assist in 33 appearances across all competitions last season. He has been limited to only one substitute appearance this season, signaling that his time with the Bundesliga giants could be coming to an end.

Liverpool have been keen to add to their midfield all summer after seeing several midfield players depart Anfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both made the switch to Saudi Arabia, whilst James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also left the Premier League giants, which has seen the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai join the club.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Ettifaq have approached Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum regarding a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano. The report states that the Dutch playmaker is not in PSG's plans going forwards, with Les Parisiens happy to part ways with the 32-year-old. Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to secure a deal for the former Liverpool player, with the deal in Wijnaldum's hands.

- Barcelona will demand €20m for winger Abde Ezzalzouli's transfer amid Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen interest, per Sport. The report reveals that Barcelona will not allow the 21-year-old to depart on a loan deal, with the Catalan club keen to secure a fee for the winger. Whilst Villa and Leverkusen have both shown interest in the Moroccan, it is reported that the price-tag set by the LaLiga champions has dampened the chances of a deal materialising.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers have seen an offer of €25m for Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra rejected, according to Foot Mercato. Wolves are desperate to add to their midfield options, before the transfer window closes with Matheus Nunes set to join Manchester City. Diarra has emerged as one of the brightest talents in France, with the 19-year-old impressing in a breakout 2022-23 season, notching three goals and three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

- AC Milan and FC Porto are expected to reach an agreement for forward Mehdi Taremi, reveals Calciomercato. The 31-year-old endured a stellar campaign last season, notching 31 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, which has attracted the attention of several clubs in Europe. The report suggests that the Iran international has already reached an agreement with Milan regarding personal terms and is awaiting the two clubs to agree upon a fee. Porto were previously demanding €30m to part ways with the striker, however, it is understood they have dropped their asking price.

- Brighton are closing in on a deal for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old has reportedly accepted Brighton as his next destination, with manager Roberto De Zerbi understood to be a huge factor in making the deal happen. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have both been heavily linked to Fati, however, Brighton have seemingly piped their Premier League rivals to Fati's signature.