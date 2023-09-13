How will Man Utd get the most from World Cup star Miyazawa? (1:42)

Manchester United have told Mary Earps they have no intention of allowing her to leave the club before Thursday's Women's Super League (WSL) transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

United have turned down a bid -- reported to be a record offer for a women's goalkeeper -- already this summer and club sources insist Earps, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal, will stay this season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The 30-year-old, one of England's standout players during their run to the World Cup final, has a year left on her contract and United remain hopeful of agreeing a longer-term deal.

Earps was named FIFA's best women's goalkeeper in 2022 and was also named in the PFA WSL team of the year for the 2022-23 campaign. She saved a penalty in the World Cup final as England were beaten 1-0 by Spain and took home the Golden Glove after keeping three clean sheets at the finals.

United have already seen England forward Alessia Russo join Arsenal on a free transfer this summer but club sources have told ESPN that they remain determined to keep their best players, including England trio Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem.

United finished second in the WSL last season, two points behind champions Chelsea. They kick-off the new campaign with a trip to Aston Villa on Oct. 1.

Earps has remained tight-lipped about her future but a source has told ESPN she is keen to leave United if a deal can be agreed.

Both United and Earps' representatives have refused to comment on speculation that the former Wolfsburg and Reading goalkeeper has handed in a transfer request in a bid to secure a move away. WSL teams have until 11 p.m. UK on Thursday to agree deals before the transfer window shuts.