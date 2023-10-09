Craig Burley is exasperated at how FIFA has "diluted" the World Cup after announcing the 2030 tournament will be held in six different countries. (0:59)

France manager Didier Deschamps has criticised FIFA's plans for the 2030 World Cup, questioning the "sporting and ethical" coherence of the tournament.

FIFA announced last week that the men's competition in 2030 would be hosted across six countries and three continents as part of the plans to commemorate the World Cup's 100th anniversary.

"Beyond the fact that it's a trend, organising [tournaments] over multiple countries, there is also the distinctive aspect of three matches being held on the continent of South America," Deschamps said in his news conference.

"I don't know which countries will be involved, it will mean that the South American countries will be at an advantage and then the other countries will have to move then move again."

The coach later said: "I don't know who makes the decisions, but I won't hide from you the fact that I like things that are more coherent on a sporting and ethical level.

"I don't think there is much coherence there."

Last Wednesday, FIFA accepted a joint bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain to officially host the tournament, while agreeing to stage three games in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, who had previously promoted a competing co-hosting bid.

The opening game will be held in Montevideo, where the Centenario Stadium hosted the inaugural 1930 World Cup final. All six host nations will get automatic entry to the 48-team tournament, according to FIFA.

It is the first time the World Cup will be played on more than one continent.

Meanwhile, Deschamps called up Chelsea duo Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi as injury replacements ahead of France's match against the Netherlands in qualifying for the European Championship.

The two players replace defenders Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano, the French football federation said on Monday as the squad gathered at the team's training camp outside Paris.

France take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday. Les Bleus will then host Scotland in a friendly game in the northern city of Lille on Oct. 17.

Koundé picked up a left knee injury while playing for Barcelona against Granada in LaLiga on Sunday. Upamecano injured his left hamstring this weekend with Bayern Munich.

Their withdrawals follow that of Arsenal defender William Saliba, who was replaced in the squad on Sunday by Jean-Clair Todibo.

France lead Group B and will qualify for the tournament hosted by Germany next year if they beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Greece lose against Ireland.

Information from Associated Press was included in this report.