Bayern Munich has decided not to sanction defender Noussair Mazraoui after the Morocco international expressed support for Palestinians on social media.

The German club said in a statement on Friday that it had a "detailed and clarifying conversation with Noussair Mazraoui this week" after the 25-year-old player reportedly shared several posts on Instagram in support of Palestinians and against terrorism, hate and violence.

"Mazraoui has credibly assured us that as a peace-loving person he resolutely rejects terror and war and he never meant to cause any irritation with his posts," Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said. "FC Bayern condemns Hamas' attack on Israel."

Bayern quoted Mazraoui as saying: "I condemn all terrorism and terrorist organizations."

The club said it "stands by Germany's Jewish community and by Israel's side; nothing justifies the murder of children and families."

Noussair Mazraoui joined Bayern from Ajax in 2022. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern's decision not to suspend Mazraoui stands in contrast to league rivals Mainz, who suspended forward Anwar El Ghazi for what they said was an "unacceptable" social media post about the Israel-Hamas war.

French club Nice also suspended Algeria defender Youcef Atal on Wednesday for a social media post about the Israel-Hamas war

Mazraoui, who joined Bayern in a free transfer from Ajax in 2022, has started in seven of the team's 10 matches this season.

Mazraoui will miss Bayern's game against Mainz on Saturday, however, after the Bavarian club said he returned from international duty with an unspecified injury.