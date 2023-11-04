Open Extended Reactions

Another weekend of European football provided plenty of drama, excitement and goals. If you checked the box scores, you'd think there were few surprises as the weekend's action got underway, but those full-time figures tell only half the story.

On Saturday, Harry Kane starred for Bayern Munich in his first Bundesliga Der Klassiker, Chelsea women dominated Aston Villa in the Women's Super League before news broke that their manager Emma Hayes will depart at the end of the season, and Paris Saint-Germain's Warren Zaïre-Emery continues to shine in Ligue 1. Finally, Barcelona left it until late to clinch a winner against a tough Real Sociedad side.

Here is your look back at all the fun from Saturday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

SATURDAY REVIEW

The Saturday lead: Kane shines for Bayern Munich against supposed rivals Borussia Dortmund

The expectations going into another edition of the Der Klassiker were that Borussia Dortmund had a realistic chance of beating Bayern Munich for the first time in a league game since 2018. Munich had just suffered an embarrassing defeat against third-division side Saarbrücken in the German Cup a few days prior and manager Thomas Tuchel was dealing with significant injury woes in his squad. But even a somewhat diminished Bayern side were able to deliver a demonstration of strength by beating Dortmund 4-0 at the Signal Iduna Park.

After scoring three goals against Darmstadt the previous weekend, Kane once again bagged a hat trick, as he is the first player in the history of the Bundesliga who has scored 15 goals in the first 10 games of the season. The England captain was one of several Bayern players who displayed a sharp performance against an at times overwhelmed Dortmund team. Particularly, the first 10 minutes went catastrophic for the home team, with Kane and Dayot Upamecano scoring for an early 2-0 Bayern lead, which put even more pressure on Dortmund who needed some time to regain confidence and produce anything offensively.

Harry Kane has broken the all-time record for the most goals in a player's first 10 Bundesliga appearances (14).



What a season he's having 👏 pic.twitter.com/BP6UTrExlS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 4, 2023

Of all the Dortmund players, Marco Reus looked like the one that was on eye level with the guests, but as so often in his long career, Reus could not prevent a defeat in the Klassiker. In a way, his missed chance in the early stage of the second half, as he was denied by Manuel Neuer, seemed like a déjà vu moment for the Dortmund captain. Reus and Neuer have had so many battles over the years which usually ended in favour of the Bayern goalkeeper who finished his second league game after his return from injury with another clean sheet.

Dortmund were able to show glimpses of offensive firepower after the halftime break but their effort was not enough to make this game a close affair. During the second half, Tuchel had the audacity to employ Leon Goretzka as a centre-back. Granted, he felt forced to use the midfielder in this unfamiliar role because Upamecano did not have enough in the tank to play the full 90 minutes after his recent injury. It nevertheless is astonishing that Bayern finished the final 30 minutes of their game at Dortmund with Goretzka in defence and 19-year-old rookie Aleksandar Pavlovic in midfield and still were able to score two more goals.

While Dortmund remain in the title race after this upsetting loss, they cannot simply move on from this game as nothing has happened. Bayern were there for the taking but Dortmund still looked somehow overmatched during stretches of the game in front of a disappointed home crowd inside the Signal Iduna Park. At this rate, the Klassiker will lose its allure quite fast. -- Constantin Eckner

Saturday talking points around the leagues

Barça strike late at Real Sociedad to return to winning ways

Ronald Araújo scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner as Barcelona bounced back from last weekend's El Clásico defeat by beating Real Sociedad 1-0, although the scoreline does not tell the full story.

La Real bossed a lackluster Barça for large parts of the match, notably in the first half, but a combination of wasteful finishing and good goalkeeping from Marc-André ter Stegen kept the home side out. Take Kubo, playing against his former side, was especially bright, but as the minutes passed and the game remained goalless, Barça sensed there could be a late winner in the match for them.

play 1:38 Ronald Araujo's diving header in stoppage time wins it for Barca Barcelona steals three points at Real Sociedad thanks to Ronald Araujo's goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

It looked like they had missed their chance, though, when Gavi's shot was brilliantly saved by Álex Remiro in stoppage time after Pedri, on his return from two months out of action, had fed the Barça midfielder. However, there was still time for Ilkay Gündogan to pick out Araujo, who headed past Remiro. The flag went up immediately, but a relatively quick VAR check revealed the Uruguayan defender was onside, prompting the Barça players to pour into the corner to celebrate in front of their supporters.

You could sense in the celebrations that they felt they had got out of jail here. It was results like this -- they recorded 11 1-0 wins in LaLiga last year -- which helped them win the title last season. None of those 1-0s were perhaps as extreme as this one, but it is a result that will restore confidence after last week's defeat to Real Madrid. It keeps Barça four points off top spot after Girona, joined leaders with Madrid before the weekend, won 4-2 at Osasuna earlier on Saturday. -- Sam Marsden

Chelsea women shine as Villa's woes continue

It would be an understatement to say it's been a tough start to the season for Aston Villa, but facing all of last season's top three in their first five was always going to be gruelling for the team from the Midlands. Still without key midfielder, Kenza Dali, the team who've been on the wrong end of four straight league losses only sunk lower against the reigning champions on Saturday afternoon. Whereas Villa put in a stronger defensive showing against Man United and Arsenal, they collapsed without much pressure from Chelsea as the Blues ran riot in the rain, hitting the hosts for six.

The first two came goals came in the first half, with Millie Bright pouncing at a corner Rachel Daly cleared off the line, before Fran Kirby made it two after Danielle Turner cleared the initial effort from the line. Things went from bad to worse after the break as Chelsea turned on the style, leaving the Villa midfield decimated, the rejigged defence failing at the basics as Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Ashley Lawrence and Aggie Beever-Jones were allowed copious amounts of room to add the third, fourth and fifth goals.

play 3:49 Lawson: Hayes-USWNT link makes a lot of sense Sophie Lawson discusses Emma Hayes' rumored link to the USWNT head coach job after she announced she will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea had the depth, experience and tenacity to punish Villa over and over, stamping their authority on the game and making a statement after a less than convincing start to the season. The hosts looked lost, marking left at home as heads dropped across the pitch, full time finally putting an end to the misery for Villa as bodies dropped to the sodden turf at the whistle.

The job for Carla Ward now about picking the team up ahead of a midweek trip to Sheffield in the League Cup, as they head into what should be a run of fixtures they can use to get back on track, but a return to basics will be key. -- Sophie Lawson

Zaïre-Emery shines again for PSG

What were you doing at 17? You might not even remember but unless you are Michael Owen, Kylian Mbappé, Wayne Rooney or one of those young prodigies, you can't relate to what Warren Zaïre-Emery is going through at the moment. After two assists against Milan 10 days ago, a goal at Brest last weekend, he scored again on Friday night against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes.

The Paris born and bred midfielder is walking on water at the moment. He is a phenom who amazes everyone with his talent, maturity (physically and mentally) and work rate. He led his Paris team to a superb 3-0 win and his goal was a special one again, summing up again his quality. He drove the ball forward, played a one-two with Ousmane Dembélé before smashing the ball in the net from seven yards.

Manager Luis Enrique waxes lyrical about him while Didier Deschamps is about to call him up with the French national team (he was the U21 captain until now this season). On a night when Mbappé was quiet, PSG relied on their wonderkid who is showing no signs of slowing down.

Three days before their clash with AC Milan in Italy in the Champions League, the Parisians produced another top performance, with the ball as well as out of possession. Enrique has implemented his ideas well so far and his team are top of the table until Nice play on Sunday. But the trip to Italy, after losing to Newcastle a few weeks ago, will be a massive test of character for this team. -- Julien Laurens

Americans Abroad: Pepi, Tillman shine off the bench; Reyna not given a chance

PSV extended their lead at the top of the Dutch Eredivisie after a 6-0 rout of Heracles Almelo. Their trio of U.S. players, Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi contributed, with the latter two coming off the bench to score. Pepi (who also had an assist) and Tillman will hope this is only the start as they seek to cement starting positions for the Boeren.

Elsewhere, Gio Reyna was not brought on in Dortmund's loss to Bayern Munich after starting last weekend. The 20-year-old USMNT player is a brilliant playmaker, but injuries and a lack of confidence from head coach Edin Terzic has limited Reyna's chances to prove himself. Each week it looks. more likely that he will make a move elsewhere.

play 1:58 Herc thinks Gio Reyna is 'done' at Dortmund Herc Gomez thinks it is a case of when, rather than if, Gio Reyna leaves Borussia Dortmund

In Italy, AC Milan were without Christian Pulisic due to an injury scare and suffered a 1-0 loss to Udinese. USMNT compatriot Yunus Musah started the match on the right wing as the Rossoneri were unable to threaten a stubborn Udinese side. Milan now fall to third place in the Serie A table, and face PSG in a must-win Champions League group stage tie next.

News of the day

With Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes set to leave the club at the end of the season, sources have confirmed to ESPN that Hayes is in advanced talks to take the reins of the United States women's national team. The expectation is, if hired by the USWNT, that Hayes will juggle both her club and international duties until the end of the season. The London native is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the women's game, leading Chelsea to six league titles, five women's FA Cups and two Women's League cups since taking over in 2012.

Real Madrid called reports claiming they are holding talks with PSG's Kylian Mbappé "absolutely false." There has been a long-running saga between the two parties, but a statement released by the LaLiga club on Saturday said "In the face of news stories broadcast and published by various media, which speculate about supposed negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid want to state that these stories are absolutely false and said negotiations, with a player who belongs to PSG, have not taken place." Madrid failed to sign Mbappe in 2021 and were close to signing him in 2022, before the Frenchman decided to stay in Paris.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called Anthony Gordon's winning goal for Newcastle an "absolute disgrace" and "embarrassing" for the Premier League. Gordon's 64th-minute goal on Saturday was awarded by referee Stuart Attwell after three separate VAR checks to assess whether the ball had gone out of play, if Joelinton had committed a foul with a push on Gunners defender Gabriel and whether Gordon was offside. The decision to give the goal resulted in the Gunners' first league defeat of the season. Arteta said: "We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands up. I feel embarrassed. It is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed. It's not a goal -- for many reasons."

And finally, on Saturday ...

Manchester City lost Riyad Mahrez and Gundogan in the summer, but Jérémy Doku's arrival has helped the treble winners keep their stride. The Belgium international scored one and assisted four in City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth, becoming the eighth player in Premier League history to make four assists in a game. The wily winger is electric with the ball at his feet, running at defenders who struggle to stop him cutting inside to shoot or delivering a cross.

With this brilliant performance, Pep Guardiola's side go top of the Premier League for now until Spurs play on Monday, who can go first with a win. If Doku continues to torment opposition defenses, he's a candidate for the best signing of the season and we'll continue to see many more "Griddy" celebrations from the 21-year-old.