Concacaf has confirmed the matchups and schedule for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and play-in games to decide the final Copa América places next March.

The Nations League semifinals will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 21, with the U.S. men's national team facing off with Jamaica and Mexico taking on Panama. The final and third-place match will be held three days later at the same venue.

To determine the semifinal matchups, Concacaf ranked the four teams 1-4 based on the quarterfinal results, with the team that accumulated the most points facing the national team that accumulated the least points.

In playoff games for the remaining Copa América berths on March 23 in Frisco, Texas, Canada will meet Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica will play Honduras.

There was drama on Tuesday in the final two Nations League quarterfinals, which acted as qualifiers for next year's Copa América that will be held in the U.S. and feature the 10 teams from South America and six from the Concacaf region.

Edson Álvarez saved Mexico from defeat with a goal in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time as El Tri beat Honduras 4-2 on penalty kicks to qualify along with Jamaica, which rallied past Canada.

Honduras led 2-0 from Saturday's win in Tegucigalpa but Mexico tied the aggregate score 2-2 in the home-and-home, total-goals series on goals by Luis Chávez in the 43rd minute and by Álvarez, who scored 1 1/2 minutes after the nine minutes of stoppage time that was signaled.

Jamaica rebounded from a 2-1 home loss in the first leg and a one-goal half-time deficit for a 3-2 win at Toronto. That left the aggregate 4-4, and the Reggae Boyz advanced on 3-2 away goals.

Argentina will defend its Copa América title when the tournament is played in the U.S. from June 20 to July 14. The draw is Dec. 7. The 10 South American nations received automatic berths.

On Monday, the U.S. sealed its place at the tournament with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Trinidad and Tobago, despite a 2-1 loss in the second leg in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Panama had a more comfortable evening, beating Costa Rica 3-1 at home in the second leg to cruise through 6-1 on aggregate.

The USMNT has won both previous editions of the Concacaf Nations League, beating Mexico in the inaugural final in 2021 before getting the better of Canada in the most recent final in June of this year.

2023/24 Concacaf Nations League Finals and Play-In Schedule *Kick-off times to be confirmed at a later date.

Thursday, March 21, 2024 -- AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (Semifinals)

Panama (1) vs Mexico (4)

United States (2) vs Jamaica (3)

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX (Play-In)

Canada (1) vs Trinidad and Tobago (4)

Costa Rica (2) vs Honduras (3)

Sunday, March 24, 2024 - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (3rd Place Match)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Final)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.