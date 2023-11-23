Open Extended Reactions

José Mourinho has advised Carlo Ancelotti against leaving Real Madrid, saying the Italian would be a "madman" to give up the role in the Spanish capital.

The Brazilian Football Confederation's (CBF) president claimed in July that Ancelotti will coach the men's national team at the 2024 Copa America being held in the United States, though no contract between the two parties has been signed.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

In an interview with Italian outlet TG1, Mourinho said: "I think only a madman would leave Real Madrid when he is still wanted.

"I am certain that at the first sign from Florentino [Perez, Madrid's president], Carlo will remain, because he is perfect for Real Madrid and Real Madrid are perfect for him."

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti last coached against each other in April 2021, as head coaches of Tottenham and Everton respectively. Photo by Jon Super / POOL / AFP

The Roma boss also said that he was the only such "madman" who left the role in Madrid despite having the backing of Perez, and reiterated his intention to coach in Saudi Arabia at some point amid uncertainty around his future at Roma.

His contract at the Serie A club expires at the end of the season.

"Will I stay in Rome? I don't know," Mourinho said, noting that his recent conversations with Roma's owner Dan Friedkin had been focused on this year rather than the future.

"To tell you the truth, I think that one day I will go [to Saudi Arabia]," the Portuguese coach later added. "But when I say 'one day,' I don't mean today or tomorrow."

In October Mourinho told the MBC Egypt TV channel, which is owned by Saudi MBC group, that he is "convinced" he will coach in the Gulf nation at some point.