Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said Alejandro Garnacho has been watching "too many Cristiano Ronaldo videos" after the teenager's stunning overhead kick against Everton on Sunday.

Garnacho, 19, scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick in the 3-0 win at Goodison Park and marked it with Ronaldo's trademark "Siuuu" celebration.

Ronaldo scored his own impressive overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018, and Fernandes hinted that Garnacho had taken inspiration from the Portugal legend.

"It's amazing, something out of this world, I think," Fernandes said. "Probably he's watching too many Cristiano clips! We all know that he's a big fan."

Garnacho is still finding his feet at Old Trafford after his breakthrough season last year, and Fernandes has challenged the youngster to copy more than just Ronaldo's overhead kick technique.

"There is still a long way for him to be like Cristiano but he's getting his steps," the United captain added.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning acrobatic goal in Man United's 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"He wants to be something special in the world of football and I think he has the capability to do that, but he has to do more than that goal!"

The win at Everton -- United's biggest victory in the Premier League so far this season -- was the perfect preparation ahead of a tough Champions League trip to Galatasaray on Wednesday.

It has been a disappointing start for Erik ten Hag's team, who have lost three of the four games in Group A, but Fernandes insists they are ready for what might be a hostile atmosphere in Istanbul.

"The confidence levels are always high because you play for such a big club," he said.

"Your confidence has to be high every time because you know the expectations on this club, expectations on yourself, expectations from your teammates.

"So, everyone knows in this dressing room that we have big players, we have a big squad that can achieve great things. We just have to step up."