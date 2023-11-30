Transfer Talk: Bayern's Kimmich linked with move to Barca

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez admits his side can still improve in the Champions League but he is happy they have made it to the knockout stage. (0:49)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern's Kimmich continues to be an option for Barcelona

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich remains a transfer option for Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 28-year-old was previously on the radar of the Blaugrana in the summer, and despite his current focus being on completing the season with the Bundesliga champions, it is reported that he would like to join manager Xavi Hernandez's side in the future.

The LaLiga club are still on the lookout for a long-term solution for the pivot role in their system, having previously been linked with Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, but amid their ongoing attempts to welcome Brazil international forward Vitor Roque in the winter, it is believed that a move for Kimmich is unlikely in January.

The Germany international is yet to decide on his next step as he moves towards the final year of his contract, and it looks as though Barcelona will see whether they can tempt him away from the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich could be one of the names that could join Barcelona in the summer. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

- Manchester United are interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, reports the Daily Mail. The Red Devils are keen to add more homegrown players to their squad in the upcoming windows, though they could face competition from Arsenal for the 27-year-old Toney who will return to action in January. A move for Guehi could also be difficult to complete in the middle of the season, with the Eagles looking for a fee in the region of £60 million to part ways with him.

- AC Milan have placed Montpellier forward Akor Adams at the top of their wishlist, writes Calciomercato. The 23-year-old, who was previously a standout star for Lillestrom, has continued his form since making the move to Ligue 1, having scored seven goals in 13 league matches. Scouts from the Rossoneri are reported to be set to watch him in this weekend's clash against Monaco.

- A move for Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is being considered by West Ham, reports Rudy Galetti. The Hammers, having previously enquired about his availability, are looking at a potential January move for the 21-year-old, who has struggled to garner regular first-team minutes this season. Maatsen enjoyed a bright spell on loan at Burnley last season, helping manager Vincent Kompany's side win promotion to the Premier League.

- Premier League clubs are interested in Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 28-year-old is one of two players being monitored by sides in England, and it is believed that an approach in January is being considered. Furuhashi, a Japan international, has contributed to eight goals in 14 league matches this season, and he was previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer after they signed his former manager Ange Postecoglou.

- Burnley and Sheffield United are considering moves for Al Ittihad and former Premier League centre-back Ahmed Hegazy, reports Team Talk. The 32-year-old Egypt international is said to have fallen out of favour in the Saudi Pro League, and he could be available for a transfer in January. He has also been offered to both Scottish sides Celtic and Rangers.