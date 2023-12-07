Transfer Talk: Dortmund open to Malen-Sancho player swap

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window hasn't reopened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: BVB to offer Malen in exchange for Sancho?

Borussia Dortmund are planning to make an attempt to sign out-of-favour Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in January, according to Sport Bild.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford recently, and former club Dortmund have emerged as front-runners with less than a month to go before the transfer window opens.

The Bundesliga side are looking at a potential player exchange deal that would see forward Donyell Malen head to Old Trafford amid reports that the Red Devils are looking to reinforce their attack, with Malen said to have a valuation of around €30 million.

It is believed that Sancho would, however, need to accept a lower salary for the move to become possible. He currently earns €14m per season at the Premier League side, but Dortmund's current highest earner is centre-back Niklas Süle, who has a deal worth around €12m.

Sancho contributed to 19 goals in 26 Bundesliga games in the 2020-21 campaign before completing an €85m move to Manchester United, where he has been unable to match his previous form in the yellow-and-black of Dortmund.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are keen on Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, according to Bild's Christian Falk. The Blues are reported to see the 27-year-old as a potential successor for Thiago Silva, who is out of contract next summer. Tah has been in strong form for manager Xabi Alonso's side this season, having scored three times in 12 Bundesliga games.

- Plans are being made by Liverpool to offer a new contract to defender Joël Matip, says Football Insider. The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday, but he has recently been enjoying a rich vein of form for manager Jurgen Klopp's side, and the Reds want him to continue his career at Anfield. He will enter the final six months of his contract in January.

- Two Premier League clubs are tracking Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike, reports the Standard. Both West Ham United and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the 21-year-old as a potential January signing, while he has also recently been linked with Newcastle United. Ekitike contributed to seven goals in 25 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

- Bayern Munich are assessing a move for Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet, reveals Mundo Deportivo. The Bundesliga champions are keen to sign a centre-back in January, and with the 28-year-old without a Premier League appearance while on loan at Aston Villa this season, it looks as though they could look to see whether it is possible to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

- Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is on the radar of Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are reported to see the 20-year-old as a potential option in January, though any deal would require an offer in the region of €25m. Guerra has contributed to four goals from 15 LaLiga appearances this season.

- Bayern Munich could end their pursuit of Fulham's João Palhinha in favour of a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, says Bild's Christian Falk. Manager Thomas Tuchel remains on the lookout for a holding midfielder and, despite the club coming close to signing Palhinha, the latest indicates that Zubimendi is emerging as a high priority on their wishlist. The 24-year-old has previously been linked with Barcelona.