Transfer Talk: Arsenal weighing moves for Solanke, Toney

Has Arteta worked out how to get the best from Havertz? (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gunners mull moves for Solanke, Toney

Arsenal have identified AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke and Brentford star Ivan Toney as potential targets in January, according to Calciomercato.

The Gunners have their eyes firmly set on the title this season and are currently sitting one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, with manager Mikel Arteta reportedly eager to bolster his forward options ahead of what will be a busy second half of the season.

Gabriel Jesus has netted seven goals in all competitions for Arsenal this campaign; however, should the Brazil international suffer an injury, Arteta would be light on attacking replacements with Eddie Nketiah the only other recognised striker in the first-team setup.

Solanke has been in impressive form for Bournemouth this season, notching nine goals in 17 Premier League outings, while Brentford forward Toney has missed the first half of the campaign following an eight-month suspension for betting charges. The 27-year-old, however, will be available to play from Jan. 17 onwards.

Neither option will be cheap for the Gunners, although they have proved willing to splashing the cash over the past six months. Arsenal brought Declan Rice to the Emirates from West Ham United in the summer for £100 million, whilst Kai Havertz also made the move to north London from Chelsea in the same transfer window for £65m.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, left, and Brentford's Ivan Toney, right, have emerged as potential targets for title-chasing Arsenal in January. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth | Mike Egerton/PA Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid have set a valuation of €60m for defender David Alaba amid interest from Manchester United, Juventus and Al Ittihad, according to Sport. However, the Austria international suffered an ACL injury in Los Blancos' 4-1 win against Villarreal on Sunday, which makes a move unlikely in January. Man United, in particular, are desperate for defensive reinforcements, with Lisandro Martínez missing the majority of the season with injury and Raphaël Varane reportedly keen to leave Old Trafford in the winter.

- Arsenal and Manchester City have identified Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a target, reports Football Insider. It is suggested that Villa will not be receptive to any approaches in January, with manager Unai Emery desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old, who has impressed for the Midlands outfit this season.

- Juventus are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface, according to Calciomercato. Boniface has notched an impressive 15 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, which has led to admirers across Europe. The report reveals that Boniface would currently set Juventus back €40m in January, which means the Italian giants would likely have to facilitate Dusan Vlahovic's departure in order to match Leverkusen's valuation.

- Dion Drena Beljo is seeking a move away from Augsburg in January, with several clubs in Europe interested in the forward, says Florian Plettenberg. The Sky Sports Deutschland journalist reports that the 21-year-old is unhappy with his current game time, which has seen him primarily limited to substitute appearances. Alongside other clubs in Germany, it is reported that teams in England and Italy are monitoring the forward, who could depart in the winter.