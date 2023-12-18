Open Extended Reactions

Boca Juniors legend Juan Román Riquelme was elected to be president of the club on Sunday following a fiercely fought campaign between himself and Andrés Ibarra, whose candidacy was supported by former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri.

According to Boca, Sunday's vote saw 43,637 ballots placed at the Bombonera -- a new record for an Argentinian club with a turnout of 46%.

Riquelme, who campaigned alongside Jorge Amor Ameal, accounted for 64.4% of the votes compared to Ibarra's 35.3% after just under half the votes had been counted, according to the Associated Press. Riquelme served as Ameal's vice president for his four-year term.

Riquelme, 45, enjoyed a glittering career as a player at Boca, winning 11 trophies with the club including five league titles and three Copa Libertadores.

Boca last won the Copa Libertadores when Riquelme was a player in 2007 -- though they lost this year's final in November to Fluminense. A poor league campaign means the Buenos Aires-based club will not compete in South America's foremost continental competition next year, instead playing in the Copa Sudamericana.

Riquelme also spent time in Europe with Barcelona and Villarreal during his playing career. He helped the latter reach the Champions League semifinal for the first time in club history in the 2005-6 campaign after finishing third in LaLiga in 2004-5.

Riquelme won 51 caps for Argentina, most notably appearing at the 2006 World Cup where the Albiceleste were eliminated by hosts Germany on penalties in the quarterfinals.

The elections were delayed by two weeks owing to a row over the ability of 13,000 new members to vote. Ibarra had contended that the new members should not be allowed to vote and demanded a judicial inquiry into how many members joined in 2021. The members in question were eventually permitted to vote.

Ibarra conceded defeat on Sunday night, saying, "Everything we have done was to defend the club. "Boca comes before everything and everyone. Boca needs to recover peace and unity."

Riquelme is yet to comment publicly on his victory.

Recently elected Argentinian president Javier Milei was seen arriving at the Bombonera to cast his vote in the club election.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.