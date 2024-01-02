Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Genoa centre-back Radu Drăgusin, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old is keen on a move to north London and negotiations over a transfer fee are said to be progressing well.

A source in Italy has suggested an agreement could be reached in the region of £20-25 million, but that remains subject to change as conversations continue.

Spurs are looking to sign at least one central defender this month with head coach Ange Postecoglou hoping for quick business given Cristian Romero has joined Micky van de Ven on the sidelines and is not expected to play again until next month after suffering a hamstring injury.

Drăgusin is a Romania international with 18 Serie A appearances for Genoa this season, scoring in their final game of 2023 against Inter Milan on Dec. 29.

Radu Drăgusin would provide much needed injury cover for Spurs. Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Spurs have stayed in touch with the Premier League leaders and currently sit in fifth place, six points adrift of Liverpool in first, despite the absences of Romero and Van de Ven, who formed a promising centre-back partnership at the start of the campaign.

Dutch international Van de Ven is expected back from his own hamstring issue in around a fortnight but in the meantime, Postecoglou has chosen to rely on full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies in a central role with Eric Dier still out of favour.

Dier has started just one match in all competitions this season -- a 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Nov. 11 -- and was a late substitute in Sunday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Sources have told ESPN that Dier has been told he can find a new club this month with his current Tottenham contract set to expire this summer.

West Ham are among the clubs monitoring the situation while the 29-year-old's former club, Sporting Lisbon, have been credited with having an interest.